Kylie Jenner shows off legs in thigh-skimming denim

Kylie Jenner is having a huge fashion moment right now. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been making waves in her Paris Fashion Week looks.

The mom of 2 has been running around with her sister Khloe Kardashian, attending major fashion shows and after-parties all around the city of love.

Even though fashion week is over, Kylie is making sure to secure her spot as the next fashion icon, within her sea of famous sisters.

Thursday night, she took to Instagram to show off a now-deleted mirror selfie. The 25-year-old mogul was seen giving her followers a sneak peek of her fresh new look.

Now headed to fall, she seemed to ditch the bikinis and tiny dresses she’s used to showing to her 371 million followers.

Kylie instead opted for a thicker denim look to show her followers that the reality star could look good in anything.

Kylie Jenner knows how to showcase her legs

While fans aren’t sure where Kylie is going, they do know she is going to look good wherever she is at.

She was seen wearing a yellow denim dress that was perfectly tailored to the star. The dress had zipper and pocket detailing to add some flare to the outfit.

Even with the weather getting cooler, Kylie made sure to pose and show off the slit in the dress, showcasing the 5’6 star’s long legs.

To add to the look, she sported denim leg warmers that coordinated perfectly with the overall look.

To accessorize, Kylie had on bright yellow stilettos that popped with her outfit. She overall aimed to keep it simple with a small black bag, simple studs, and black sunglasses.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO slicked back her hair in a beautiful neat braid. For her makeup, she wore her signature brown lip and thick eyebrows to complete the look.

Kylie is staying silent amid family drama

While it seemed like all was well within her family, her ex-brother-in-law-Kanye West took to Instagram to bash the family recently.

While originally it appeared as though he was taking shots at Kim Kardashian and her role as a mother, he would later go on and call Khloe Kardashian and her family liars after she tried to defend her sister.

His now-deleted Instagram post took an odd turn when he brought up Kylie’s best friend, Anastasia Karanikolaou.

On a picture that showcased Kylie Jenner getting fitted for a fashion show, he captioned the photo saying, “OK OK OK I’LL ADMIT I GOT JOHAN TO SNEAK ANASTASIA VICTORIA AND CARTER INTO THE BALENCIAGA SHOW,” he wrote. “AND YES THE WHOLE WORLD KNOWS I GOT A CRUSH ON STAS BUT VICTORIA IS DOPE TOO.”

However, the Kylie Skin founder took the high road and chose not to say anything about Kanye’s latest post. In general, she takes the classy route and stays out of drama regardless of the situation.