Kylie Jenner shows off her curves in ‘special’ skintight dress

Kylie Jenner wows in a figure-hugging dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kylie Jenner stunned recently when she showcased her curves in an unusual dress from Acne Studios.

The 25-year-old beauty mogul and reality star looked amazing in the floor-length, off-white gown, which had batwing sleeves.

“This look was special,” she told her 371 million Instagram followers.

Kylie wore the gown as part of the designer label’s Paris Fashion Week runway.

While she didn’t walk in the show, Kylie sat in the front row while another model wore an identical dress on the catwalk.

Later in the week, Kylie slayed her look again at the Business of Fashion event.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Her friends, including actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens, YouTuber Patrick Starr, and her sister Kourtney Kardashian, all praised the look.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner goes skintight during Fashion Week

The mother-of-two — who shares daughter Stormi, four, and an eight-month-old son with her partner, rapper Travis Scott, 31 — shone in a black lace jumpsuit by fashion house Mugler.

The see-through outfit featured several intricately designed panels and covered her hands and feet.

The star added simple black heels and wore her dark locks in a chic up-do to complement the breathtaking look.

Other guests in attendance at the swanky event included singer FKA Twigs, who opted for a plunging bustier and purple silk skirt, and Georgia May Jagger, who oozed glamor as she stepped out in a sheer, floor-length blue-gray gown.

Kylie also looked stylish when she attended the Balenciaga show with her sister, Khloe Kardashian. The two women sat in the front row with famous faces, including Anna Wintour and Naomi Campbell. They watched models such as Amelia Gray Hamlin, Bella Hadid, and their former brother-in-law, Kanye West, navigate the runway.

While Khloe, 38, opted for a futuristic look in black spandex pants and huge sunglasses, Kylie went for something more colorful.

Also opting for a Balenciaga number, Kylie stood out in a hot-pink feathered, floor-length gown when she attended the show, which she sat at with her niece North West — the eldest child of her sister Kim, 41, and her rapper ex-husband, 45.

Kylie Jenner shows off pumpkins at home

After the madness of fashion week was over, Kylie returned home to be reunited with her children and delighted fans by sharing a sweet snap with her son — who she is yet to publicly reveal the name of — while also wowing in a tiny black bikini.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Other pictures showed that things were getting into the holiday spirit at her $12 million Hidden Hills mansion, as Kylie showcased a huge display of pumpkins outside her home.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.