Kylie Jenner shows off curves in skintight latex for cosmetics shoot

Kylie Jenner is flexing her promotional power with a stunning new video and photo series for her Kylie Cosmetics brand.

The 25-year-old appeared in a skintight white latex romper or bodysuit that accentuated her curves, almost making it seem like she was wearing bodypaint.

Kylie kept her dark brunette locks wet and slicked back while also showing dewy skin, rosy cheeks, and some fuchsia lipstick as part of her look.

She appeared in a quick behind-the-scenes video from her recent shoot as she struck various poses behind the cameras.

In one scene, Kylie looks to the side, keeping one arm by her side and the other with her hand near her chin, resting her pinky finger for a playful look.

In another shot, The Kardashians star keeps both hands behind her hair to further pull it back for the photo.

Along with the video above, Kylie uploaded several photos to her official Instagram, showing various poses she struck for her cosmetic brand’s recent shoot.

Kylie leans back against a white wall in one snap, casting her shadow on it as light reflects off her skintight attire. She’s donned a pair of dark shades, has both hands by her hips, and allows her wet hair to flow freely.

Kylie’s curve-hugging bodysuit featured no sleeves, a high neckline, and short shorts to reveal her toned legs.

Based on an additional shot she shared, Kylie paired the bodysuit with a pair of fuzzy white sandals or slippers as she stood on a black line to mark her spot for the shoot.

Several photographers are visible in the shot as they capture the reality TV star and successful entrepreneur’s latest pose.

Kylie’s been in other skintight outfits, as has her sister Kendall Jenner and half-sisters, Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian. Her half-sister Khloe rocked spandex and knee-high boots as she recently struck poses with her SUV for several images.

Khloe has been featured in recent headlines for her reveals during The Kardashians, including the details about the son she and ex Tristan Thompson had via surrogacy. In addition, Khloe made headlines due to her confirmation on the show that she and Thompson are no longer a couple.

Meanwhile, Kylie has been in the headlines for her rumored romance with Timothee Chalamet. As Monsters and Critics reported, Kylie’s SUV arrived at the actor’s residence and quickly departed with another SUV following behind. Reports suggest he’s Kylie’s newest flame, after ex Travis Scott.

Kylie announced the latest addition to the Kylie Cosmetics brand

Kylie Cosmetics is Kylie’s wildly successful cosmetics brand, launched as Kylie Lip Kit with her first lipstick in 2015. The brand’s name changed to Kylie Cosmetics within a year.

She reportedly launched the company using her earnings as a model, so, unsurprisingly, she continues to model for stunning shoots to promote the brand further.

In 2020, she sold 51% of her company to Coty Inc. for $600 million, which gave her $540 million before taxes.

Per Forbes, the cosmetics brand has put Kylie among the richest women in the United States, as she’s currently at No. 38, with a net worth of $680 million.

On Thursday, Kylie and the brand uploaded a photo of the 25-year-old makeup mogul as she squatted to pose on the sand in front of a colorful backdrop featuring purples, blues, and orange.

Her hair was wet and flowing down her back, with bold red lipstick standing out. Kylie appeared to wear pink tights and heels as part of her unique outfit, featuring a grey top.

“Our summer lip obsession. We’ve been waiting so long to share these. Our new Tinted Butter Balms come in 6 shades dropping June 14. 🫦” the post’s caption read.

Kylie Cosmetics offers a variety of lip and cheek glow balms on the website. They include Pink Me Up, Off the Clock, Feelings Neutral, and Doin the Most. Each is available for $17 in four shades.

As of this writing, the cost of the Tinted Butter Balm that Kylie promoted for Wednesday, June 14, is unknown.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.