￼Kylie Jenner shows off curves in a form-fitting black dress

Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the KarJenner clan, stepped out for dinner in a sleek, all-black ensemble this week. Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie opted for an understated look for her recent outing as she accentuated her famous, curvy figure.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder’s long black hair was pulled back in a sleek ponytail as black sunglasses hid her eyes. She kept the jewelry minimal with a subtle silver ring and stud earrings.

Kylie was seen with her sister, Kendall Jenner, and their pal Fai Khadra as they filmed Season 2 of The Kardashians.

Kylie wore a form-fitting black long-sleeved dress for the night out.

The long dress featured some ruched details and an open back.

This look contrasted her recent Kylie Cosmetics x Ulta event, where the Kylie Baby founder opted for a white mini dress with a plunging neckline.

Kylie Jenner steps out for dinner in Brentwood, CA, wearing a form-fitting black dress. Pic credit: Backgrid

Kylie Jenner celebrates Kylie Cosmetics x Ulta launch

At only 17 years old, Kylie launched her makeup brand Kylie Cosmetics and enjoyed instant success.

Over the years, the company, which first went viral with a series of Lip Kits, has expanded from lipstick to several more makeup products and can be found in retailers worldwide.

Meanwhile, the mother-of-two expanded her personal brand by launching Kylie Swim, Kylie Baby, and Kylie Skin. Though, it was her cosmetics line that helped bolster Kylie’s title as the youngest, self-made billionaire, according to Forbes.

Recently, Kylie Cosmetics partnered with Ulta for a party to celebrate the release of her newest Lip Kits.

The businesswoman’s mother, Kris Jenner, daughter Stormi, and all her sisters were in attendance.

However, the event was not without its fair share of drama. As photos and videos of the celebrity-studded affair emerged on Instagram, some fans took issue with Kylie’s treatment of a fan.

But the drama wasn’t limited to Kylie’s celebratory event with Ulta.

Kylie proves she is not afraid to confront her social media critics

Just days before the party, a TikTok commenter seemed to throw shade at a video of Kylie and her best friend, Stassie.

The seemingly innocent video showed the besties posing for the camera. However, noticing their apparently altered lips, a critic decided to call out the duo.

But Kylie was not having it and responded, letting them know that the apparent change in her lips was due to a filter the pair was using.

Kylie’s comment received over 80 thousand likes solidifying her position as a clap-back queen.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.