Kylie Jenner shows her curves in little black dress

Kylie Jenner poses in Italy. Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner shared photos in a little black dress that hugged her curves in all the right places.

Kylie said she only lost 40 of the 60 pounds she gained during her second pregnancy, but her curvy body was perfection in new photos.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO wore a slinky black dress as she enjoyed Italy before her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding to Blink 182 rocker Travis Barker. The eldest and youngest of the KarJenner clan were joined by Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian, all of whom were relentlessly photographed as they toured Portofino.

Kylie Jenner reveals her curvy body in Italy

Kylie Jenner showed off her post-baby curves in a black, skintight Dolce & Gabbana dress as she enjoyed Portofino with her sisters and daughter. She and her sister Khloe have represented the Italian luxury brand during their Italy trip.

Kylie’s black straps bore the letters “DG” for Dolce and Gabbana as the garment passed the ultimate test and contained her ample cleavage. She appeared to be enjoying the local food and drink as she posed on steps in her ensemble. Kylie’s hair featured a side part with bangs covering part of her face. She pouted her famous lips and posed for the camera with a white and black bag in tow. She wore diamond drop earrings with four tiers on each ear.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie wore black and white from head to toe including elaborate monochrome footwear.

Kylie wrote in the caption, “ciao bella.”

Kylie also brought Stormi along, who was spotted with her aunt Khloe on a boat.

Kylie Jenner’s exciting 2022

Kylie has been riding a wave this month, in more than one sense of the word. Along with her sisters, she appeared at the Met Gala in New York. Kylie’s 2022 Met Gala appearance was a tribute to her late friend, Off White designer Virgil Abloh and featured a white gown and baseball cap.

Days later, she posted surfboard pictures from Turks and Caicos just before Mother’s Day, which featured her curvy figure and taut tummy, three months post-baby.

Kylie also celebrated her first Mother’s Day as a mother of two children, a daughter, Stormi, and a son, whose name has changed. She shared pictures where she was surrounded by white floral arrangements, in celebration of motherhood.

Kylie left paradise to support her baby daddy, Travis Scott, in his first televised performance since the Astroworld disaster in November. The two, along with daughter Stormi, walked the red carpet at the Las Vegas-hosted Billboard Music Awards, and Kylie’s nude dress made headlines.

Now, Kylie takes a backseat as her big sister Kourtney celebrates her special day.

The Kardashians streams every Thursday on Hulu.