Kylie Jenner embraced her inner child with self-proclaimed “kyventures” to promote her big sister Kim Kardashian’s shapewear line, SKIMS. Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Watch out, Kendall Jenner, because little sister Kylie Jenner showed some major modeling skills yesterday.

As fans of Kylie likely know, the 25-year-old mother of two has used social media to her benefit over the years.

Instead of paying for advertising in magazines or on television, Kylie used her Instagram to promote Kylie Cosmetics. The strategy paid off for the reality TV star, who received praise from Forbes magazine.

And recently, Kylie spread her love for her sister Kim Kardashian’s brand as well.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder had some wholesome fun, which she referred to as “kyventures” in a caption accompanying the post.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kylie posted a jam-packed carousel with her 378 million IG followers as she struck a few poses wearing a SKIMS bodysuit and black leather boots.

Kylie Jenner plays in SKIMS for outdoor fun

For her latest adventures, Kylie wore the SKIMS Cotton Rib Onesie in Soot. The SKIMS piece has a mesh lining for smoothing and support, making it a staple item in any wardrobe.

The mother of Stormi rocked a sleek bun, pulling her dark locks away from her face. The hairstyle allowed Kylie’s glow and beauty to take center stage.

Kylie kept things simple with limited accessories and minimal makeup.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kim showed up in the comment section, asking Kylie to tag her shapewear line, SKIMS.

She wrote, “can u tag @skims please LOL.”

And while Kylie didn’t end up tagging SKIMS, Kim’s comment served its purpose, informing everyone of the brand that the mogul was wearing.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

It was unclear whether Kim’s comment was an intentional ad placement or an innocent exchange between sisters, but it garnered attention, receiving 23k likes.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie has also shown love to her best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou. The reality TV star did a collab with her longtime friend, creating Stassie x Kylie, a colorful collection.

Stassie Karanikolaou x Kylie Cosmetics

The Stassie x Kylie collection dropped last year, and the duo did a YouTube video to promote the venture.

Kylie demonstrated the Stassie x Kylie Collection Liquid Eyeliner Pen and revealed that it was inspired by Stassie’s bright eye makeup choices as a teenager.

Another product shown was the Stassie Baby Lipkit with a lipliner and a lip gloss to create a plump pout.

The video also featured the Stassie x Kylie Collection High Gloss Duo and Bestie Energy highlighter.

Fans can purchase the Stassie x Kylie by Kylie Cosmetics online on the Kylie Cosmetics website and at participating Ulta Beauty stores.

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Hulu.