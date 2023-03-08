Kylie Jenner is all about high fashion lately, following in her sister Kim Kardashian’s footsteps after the reality star did a major collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana last year.

The Kardashians star posted a shot of herself in an outfit that only she could pull off. She wore a black leather top that featured crossed leather straps covering her chest, nothing on her stomach, and heavy black sleeves on her arms while backstage at Coperni.

It appeared as if she paired it with black pants underneath, as she posed in front of a wall of pictures of herself.

She leaned her head back in the first shot, grabbing her long dark hair and shutting her eyes. Later, she looked straight at the camera as she covered herself with one hand and put the other behind her head.

Her neon green earrings were in full view and her makeup was much more natural than fans are used to seeing.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the third shot, Kylie wore a simple white bathrobe, yet somehow made it look incredibly chic as she jutted out her hip and wore a pair of big, dark sunglasses.

In a more vintage look, Kylie later posed on a green velvet couch with a large fur jacket, red tights, red heels, and a black purse.

She was seen holding up a sign with Coperni on it, and captioned her Instagram carousel, “COPERNI BACKSTAGE.”

Kylie Jenner showed off her style backstage at Coperni. Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner has appeared in recent Coperni campaigns

Kylie has appeared in recent campaigns for Coperni, showing up several times on their social media in “backstage” shots.

In one series, she wore a white fluffy dress with spaghetti straps paired with black tights and heels as she posed in front of a simple white background. She later added a huge black and white coat with a scrunchy texture throughout, and her makeup was left to a minimum.

Coperni has several stunning dresses available with the majority of the current collection all in a stretchy material that flatters the body shape while looking sexy and chic at the same time.

One of the most gorgeous is the Asymmetric Flower Knit Mini Dress featuring small pieces of rose-shaped fabric on a few edges with a cut-out on the chest.

Kylie got dragged into the Selena Gomez-Hailey Bieber feud

Apparently, Kylie hasn’t spent all her time working with Coperni, as she’s been involved in a bit of online drama. She recently got dragged into the Selena Gomez-Hailey Bieber feud, if it can even be called that.

In a nutshell, Selena Gomez posted a series of Tik Tok videos on February 21 in which she talked about laminating her eyebrows too much. But, just three hours later, Kylie Jenner shared a close-up photo of her eyebrows, and wrote on top, “this was an accident???”

The internet went off! Fans on both sides reignited the feud claiming Kylie was shading Selena. However, the reality star responded to a TikTok about her post, writing, “this is reaching. no shade towards selena ever and i didn’t see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly.”

There has been a ton of fallout, with Selena taking multiple social media breaks, and Kylie allegedly losing a million followers.

Since then, things seem to have died down a bit. But in the land of Selena Gomez vs. Hailey Bieber fans, it’s never really over, is it?

The Kardashians Season 1 and Season 2 can be streamed on Hulu.