Kylie Jenner sends fans into a frenzy by singing her ABCs with son Aire

The Khy CEO is known for creating her own social media accounts, mainly Instagram, as her online diary.

Whether she’s showing her 399 million Instagram followers what she’s listening to or reminiscing about a hairstyle she wore in the past, the photo and video app is Kylie’s safe space.

As the life of The Kardashians star has evolved, so have her Instagram posts, reflecting her personal and professional growth.

Between photos of her promoting one of her many businesses, Kylie also shows her fans glimpses of her raising her two kids with Travis Scott; Stormi and Aire Webster.

Though Kylie sporadically posts her moments with her babies these days, fans always appreciate anything she chooses to share.

In one post, she and Aire sang their ABCs, allowing Kylie to pay homage to another one of her iconic moments.

Kylie Jenner posted an Instagram video of her and Aire singing their ABCs

In a June 2024 Instagram post, King Kylie turned into Kandid Kylie in a quick yet sweet video with her youngest, Aire. The reel showed the mom and son duo enjoying a meal in their home. As Aire ate his food, Kylie began singing the ABC song. She started with “A B C” and listened as her son repeated the letters with her.

Kylie and Aire continued singing through the alphabet, with her singing the rest of the letters and Aire repeating them. Throughout their reviewing the alphabet, her voice became more soulful, especially when she sang the ending, “Now I know my ABCs.”

In her caption, she said the song wasn’t her viral “Rise and Shine” song, which she first sang while giving a tour of her office in 2020, but it was awfully close.

“Aire was born a little late for rise and shine, but he sure knows my beautiful ABCs,” Kylie joked in the post.

Many fans wanted Kylie to drop a mixtape after hearing her sing to Aire

Kylie singing with Aire was a rare moment, as she only recently sang “Rise and Shine” again in 2024, four years after the 16-second clip of her singing went viral. And when she did sing, it was for Vogue, so who could blame her?

While Kylie probably won’t be taking her music career seriously, many of her fans think she should.

Underneath her comments, fans begged her to drop a mixtape and said she had a lovely singing voice.

Other commenters, however, weren’t so impressed.

One Instagram user threw shade at Kylie and her niece, North West. The user asked, “Does Kylie think she can sing?” and wondered if she was the one who “trained North” for her live performance of The Lion King in May 2024.

Overall, Kylie’s responses were fair. Even her harshest critics agreed that the video shows how much she’s basking in her life as a mom.

The Kardashians airs on Thursdays on Hulu.