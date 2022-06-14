Kylie Jenner reveals post-partum body in sports bra at the gym

Kylie Jenner revealed her post-partum abs just months after talking about the pressures new moms face. Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner revealed her post-partum body while wearing a sports bra and matching spandex shorts in a gym selfie.

The Kardashians star held a phone over her face with her hair down and parted in the middle as she struck a pose in front of the mirror at the gym. Kylie wore a brown sports bra and dark gray booty shorts.

Kylie shared a post-partum gym selfie and a video

Over the Instagram Story, she wrote, “No days off!” before posting a video of herself walking on the treadmill with what looked like a black waist trainer.

In the video she wrote, “4 months postpartum. i have been dealing w tons of back and knee pain this time so it slows down my workouts but i am on a mission to get strong again [prayer hands emoji].”

Kylie gave birth to her second child with Travis Scott in February of this year, and after changing his name from Wolf, they have not revealed his new name yet.

Kylie talked about post-partum pressure in March

A month after the birth, in March, Kylie shared a series of videos on her Instagram Stories detailing her post-partum struggles. She claimed it had been much harder than after the birth of her first child, daughter Stormi Webster in February 2018.

Kylie Jenner showed off her impressive post-partum abs. Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie explained, “I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy. It’s not been easy, it’s very hard. This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter.”

The mom of 2 called out how misleading social media can be, especially when it comes to motherhood. She said, “It’s not easy mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy.”

Kylie Jenner shot a video of herself on the treadmill while working out with waist trainer. Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie sympathized with other moms revealing things had ‘been hard’

Kylie claimed the internet can make things look much easier than they are for moms, saying “I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that, because I think we can look on the Internet, and for other moms going through it right now, we can go on the Internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and, like, put the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me either, it’s been hard.”

Kylie once again talked about the pressure women face after having babies, both mentally and physically. She said, “Once I realized that … I was putting some pressure on myself, and I just keep reminding myself I made a whole human—a beautiful, healthy boy. And we have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be back—not even physically, just mentally—after birth.”