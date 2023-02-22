Kylie Jenner reveals her ‘favorite’ sister

Kylie Jenner loves her sisters – but not equally.

In a recent interview, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner opened up about her close relationships with family, citing her mom and sisters as her biggest inspiration.

From her oldest sister, Kourtney, The Kardashians star said, she learned “the value of health,” while Khloe taught her “tenderness” and “the ability to forgive.”

From Kendall, Kylie’s only full sibling and the closest to her in age, Kylie said she learned “the importance of friendship and unconditional love.”

But is there one Kar-Jenner sister that Kylie unconditionally loves a little bit more than the others?

When asked by Italian Vanity Fair, “There are five sisters. Which one is your favorite?” Kylie said her answer “changes over time.”

However, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul did go on to reveal her current favorite sister – as well as the one who she has “the least in common with.”

Kylie Jenner reveals her current favorite sister

Speaking with the magazine, Kylie said that “right now,” her favorite sister is Kim.

Kim Kardashian, the second-oldest Kar-Jenner sibling, has “changed so much recently,” the Kylie Beauty founder revealed.

Kylie went on to say that Kim is “the first sister I call” when in need of help or advice.

The makeup mogul added that she and Kim have been “going through a lot of similar experiences.”

Kylie didn’t specify what experiences those might be, but both sisters have gone through high-profile breakups over the last few months.

In November of 2022, Kim finally settled her contentious divorce from rapper Kanye West. Meanwhile, Kylie’s on-and-off relationship with rapper Travis Scott recently ended again.

Both are also navigating single parenthood: Kim and Kanye share daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 5, and sons Psalm, 3, and Saint, 7, while Kylie shares daughter Stormi, 5, and one-year-old son Aire with Travis.

Which Kardashian-Jenner sister does Kylie have ‘least in common with

In the interview, Kylie also revealed that the Kardashian-Jenner sibling she has the least in common with is older sister Kendall.

“You know what they say,” The Kardashians star added: “Opposites attract.”



“That’s how it works with us,” Kylie continued, as the sisters have certainly had their ups and downs over the years.

The two even got into a physical altercation on Season 19 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which resulted in the sisters not speaking for months.

Kendall and Kylie eventually reconnected via Instagram, when Kylie shared a throwback pic of the two sisters posing together, prompting Kendall to comment, “Aren’t we fighting?”

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Hulu.