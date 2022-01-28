Kylie Jenner promotes makeup line in a skimpy dress and strappy heels just in time for Valentine’s Day

Kylie Jenner promoted Kylie Cosmetics as her fans wait for her second baby. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/ StarMaxWorldwide

Kylie Jenner recently shared a new life update as her fans await baby number two.

Last year, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum announced that she and Travis Scott are having another child. Since then, she’s sporadically shown her pregnancy’s highlights, including her baby shower in December. However, amid Scott’s fatal Astroworld Festival, the influencer has had limited use on social media. The reality star also keeps limited comments on her photos when she does post.

On Wednesday, Jenner announced a slew of Valentine’s Day products from her brand, Kylie Cosmetics. While promoting the launch, the mother of two shared a photo of herself in a tight, skimpy dress via Instagram.

Kylie Jenner revealed her Valentine’s Day collection on Instagram

Although she’s reportedly giving birth to her new baby any day now, Jenner sizzled in a pink and red outfit. The Life of Kylie alum tied the dress around her neck, showing her shoulders and arms. Additionally, the dress had a cutout heart on Jenner’s stomach as she leaned back into her bed.

The influencer added a pair of red, strappy heels and red and pink gloves with heart decals for accessories. Jenner also styled her hair in a half-up, half-down style as she flaunted a pair of red earrings.

“We’re so excited to launch the first collection of the year!” Jenner’s brand exclaimed on Instagram. “The Valentine Collection 🍒 February 3rd on KylieCosmetics.com ♥️

Fans said Kylie Jenner ‘recycled colors’ from her past Kylie Cosmetics collections

As promised, Jenner displayed her entire Valentine’s Day collection on Instagram. In addition to her makeup brand, the mogul also added items to Kylie Skin. Many of the products had red and pink packaging in honor of the upcoming love day.

Some Twitter users weren’t impressed by the collection after witnessing several of Jenner’s skincare products, lip glosses, and eyeshadows. Several users noted that the reality star “recycled” her former products for the new brand.

Pic credit: @abruptandrea/Twitter

“Is it really necessary to release new makeup collections EVERY year for EVERY holiday?” one Twitter user asked. “At this point ur selling the same colors in new packaging. So wasteful. This is a subtweet to kylie cosmetics. I see the same thing recycled every holiday.”

Pic credit: @quantant/Twitter

“Kylie literally repackages her makeup, and the girlies eat it up every time,” another said.

In November, Jenner’s brand suffered after fans learned of her involvement in Astroworld. Despite her public Instagram statement, many social media users vowed to stop using her products. Nonetheless, Jenner’s supporters praised the Valentine’s Day collection. Additionally, they inquired about her new baby. As of yet, The Kardashians star hasn’t given birth to the child or shared its gender.