Kylie Jenner ‘out n about’ in skintight denim dress and animal print boots

Kylie Jenner wears a tight denim dress as she poses in front of her collection of cars. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Kylie Jenner is constantly serving fierce looks for her fans and followers, and this latest outfit is no different.

Like big sister Kim Kardashian, the Kylie Cosmetics founder is well-known for her hourglass curves and trendy outfits.

The mother-of-two donned an all denim look while posing in front of her many luxury cars.

Kylie wore a light-washed, ankle-length denim dress with a matching oversized purse.

She completed the look with a pair of pointy-toe stiletto animal print boots as she struck several poses for the camera.

Her long black hair casually trailed down her back as she posed in front of her silver Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.

Kylie Jenner steps out in a form-fitting all-denim look. Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

The Instagram post received over 6 million likes and her pals were quick to hype her up in the comment section.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie’s best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou commented, “mmmhmmmmmm.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

The businesswoman’s friend Yris Palmer expressed her approval with three heart-eye emojis.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Meanwhile, a friend of the family and WAGS alum Natalie Halcro said, “Wow [three fire emojis].”

All three were also in attendance at Kylie’s newest Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kit launch, which she celebrated with Ulta.

Kylie Jenner celebrates the newest Kylie Cosmetics launch

The Kylie Baby founder opted to show more skin at her recent Kylie Cosmetics x Ulta launch party.

She went for a long-sleeved, white mini dress with a plunging neckline.

She also had her oldest child, Stormi Webster, in tow, who was tied to her mother’s hip at the event in a sparkly silver dress.

In addition to lots of product placement, the event featured games, custom cocktails, and food for guests to enjoy.

Kylie’s sisters and mom also showed their support at the event. Fortunately for onlookers, The Kardashian cameras were rolling.

So, viewers can expect to see some behind-the-scenes details from the star-studded event in upcoming seasons of the Hulu reality TV series.

Kylie Cosmetics, which Kylie launched when she was just 17 years old, has expanded from Lip Kits and can now be shopped in retailers worldwide.

While the business mogul has claimed she’s always had a passion for makeup, it was a comment from a teenage crush that inspired her to look a bit more critically at her lips.

Kylie claims teenage insecurity caused her to focus on her lips

During a Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion, Kylie shared that her insecurity about her lips was rooted in a tiny comment from a crush.

“I had an insecurity because this guy said something to me one time…Then I got an obsession with makeup because I would over-line my lips, and it just made me feel confident.”

But leave it to Kylie to turn a perceived flaw into a full-blown business.

Though Kylie has never shared who it was that commented on her now-famous pout, it’s clear she’s turned those lemons into lemonade.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on Hulu on September 22, 2022.