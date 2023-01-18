Kylie Jenner models SKIMS she ‘stole’ from mom Kris

Kylie joked that she had to “steal” her SKIMS bodysuit from momager Kris Jenner. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

No family discounts! Although she shares half her DNA with SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian, apparently, Kylie Jenner has to pay for – or, in this case, to “steal” – her own shapewear.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder recently modeled a curve-hugging black bodysuit from SKIMS’ new Raw Edge line in a series of Instagram photos.

The Kardashians star paired her onesie with chunky black boots and dark Bottega sunglasses as she posed in a luscious green field.

Kylie captioned the post with a simple “kyventures,” making no mention of her sister Kim’s brand.

The oversight did not go unnoticed. In fact, Kim herself popped up in the comments section to beg for some free promo.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“can u tag @skims please LOL,” the mogul wrote.

But Kylie wasn’t having it, replying: “@kimkardashian i had to steal this from moms house and now you want me to promote ?!!!! wow @skims.”

By Wednesday morning, more than 25,000 people had liked Kylie’s response.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner loves her SKIMS

This isn’t the first time the Kylie Cosmetics founder has modeled SKIMS on social media.

Last month, the reality star engaged in some cross-promotion, bundling up in the brand’s plaid knit robe for a TikTok video in which she also showed off a lip liner and gloss from her own Kylie Cosmetics line.

In December, she posed in SKIMS’ rhinestone-covered black onesie for an Instagram mirror selfie – and remembered to throw them a tag.

Kylie has even scored a professional gig as a model for the shapewear brand, posing in skimpy black lingerie to promote SKIMS’ 2021 Valentine’s Day capsule collection.

Kardashian-Jenners show support for Kim’s brand

All of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters are busy with their various business ventures: Kendall has 818 Tequila, Khloe has Good American, and Kourtney recently launched her lifestyle brand, Poosh.

The family loves to support one another’s endeavors, often promoting them on social media, and Kylie is not the only member to show off her SKIMS.

Over the summer, momager Kris Jenner posed on a yacht while wearing a sheer, long-sleeved maxi dress from the brand’s Summer Mesh line.

Back in September of 2021, Kourtney Kardashian also modeled for the brand, posing in black SKIMS underwear and a t-shirt for a raunchy photoshoot with actress Megan Fox, for which the two were photographed lounging and feeding each other fruit.

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Hulu.