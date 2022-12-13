Kylie Jenner showed off her famous curves in a Good American bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Kristin Callahan/Acepixs

Kylie Jenner proved to fans why she’s so famous for her curvy physique as she showed off her hourglass frame in the most stunning bikini.

The Kardashians star wore a black, metallic bikini despite the fact that it looked as if she was in a chilly environment, with snow visible outside behind her.

Despite her swimsuit, Kylie gave off a snow bunny look as she paired the string bikini with a white robe and furry beige boots.

She sat on top of some gym equipment and arched her back forward, emphasizing her fit figure, despite having just had her second baby in February.

Kylie accessorized with a pair of black sunglasses, as the Kardashian/Jenner family tends to do when camera flashes are lighting up the world around them.

She swept her dark hair up into a bun and showed off a bit of her black manicure as she lifted her arm behind her head.

Kylie was clearly enjoying the attention from the camera as she shared an Instagram carousel with several different poses.

The reality star was clearly feeling herself as she posed for the camera, looking incredibly confident as she gave the lens a sultry stare.

The temperatures were apparently quite chilly outside as Kylie simply captioned the shots with two freezing cold emojis.

Kylie’s always supportive sister Khloe Kardashian left raving comments for her sister, and also revealed Kylie was wearing a Good American bikini, Khloe’s own denim brand.

Khloe wrote, “By the way… I love you @goodamerican bikini,” and a previous comment from the reality star said, “I can’t handle this.”

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner enjoyed a dip in the hot tub as she rocked a metallic Good American bikini

Kylie later shed her robe and took a dip in the hot tub with her friend, with the pair surrounded by steam and snow as they basked in the warm water.

The reality star and her pal arched their backs and had a great time relaxing in their bikinis as they swam around in the winter wonderland.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie is the founder of Kylie Cosmetics and recently celebrated its anniversary

Kylie is the founder of Kylie Cosmetics and recently shared on her Instagram that her makeup brand is celebrating its 7th anniversary.

Next to a picture of one of the first physical locations of the store, Kylie thanked her fans for their support, claiming it wouldn’t have been possible without them.

She continued in the caption, “from the pop ups to the crazy sell out days that would stress me out haha, to breaking records together and setting trends. Kylie Cosmetics allowed me to share a piece of what i love and i’ve never felt closer to you guys.”

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

She told followers she can’t wait for 2023, so it will be exciting to see what new things Kylie Cosmetics has in store for next year.

The Kardashians is currently on hiatus with episodes available for streaming on Hulu.