Kylie Jenner looks chic in clinging strapless dress for ‘fittings’

Kylie Jenner wore a clinging white dress for high-fashion shots. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Kylie Jenner is giving her sister Kendall Jenner a run for her money, looking like an absolute model during Paris Fashion Week.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder has been wearing a number of high-fashion looks while in the City of Lights, including several clinging dresses that showed off her curvy physique.

On October 2, Kylie wore an incredibly chic dress that was white and strapless. It clung to her curves and fell all the way down to her calves, with long sleeves and material that hung around her neck and waist, appearing as some type of scarf.

She paired the look with a unique-looking pair of blue-heeled boots that showed her toes and were tight around the ankles.

Kylie wore her hair pulled back into a tight, low bun and wore black sunglasses as she stepped outside in Paris. She posted pictures to her Instagram as she was seen walking from a black car to a building.

She captioned the shots “fittings,” and they received over 2 million likes, including from her supportive sister Khloe Kardashian and momager Kris Jenner.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner wore a clinging white dress from Acne Studios

On October 3, Kylie shared an Instagram shot of herself in what appeared to be an extremely similar white dress. However, that pic included a clinging dress that went all the way up to her neck and had a cape that was attached to the long sleeves.

Kylie stood in a hotel hallway with her hair pulled back into a tight bun and sported a pair of spiky earrings with glam makeup that included a dark red lip.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

In her caption, she wrote, “this look was special ..” and tagged Acne Studios, letting her followers know who designed her dress.

Acne Studios shared a video to their Instagram that showed Kylie posing in the dress and revealed it was from their Spring/Summer 2023 line.

Kylie wore a tight black dress in an elevator looking incredibly high-fashion

On October 3, Kylie also shared a fashionable picture of herself in a similar dress, though it was black and was actually from designer Balenciaga.

Kylie posed in a silver elevator, giving off major high-fashion magazine vibes, wearing the black dress that featured long sleeves and clung to her curves.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

The top was simple, going all the way up to her neck, and had extra material hanging down past the arms. Her hands were covered with black gloves, though it was unclear if they were part of the dress.

Kylie paired the look with black platform boots and pulled her hair back into a tight, low bun with brown eyeshadow and light pink lipstick.

The Kardashians Season 2 is currently streaming on Hulu, with new episodes every Thursday.