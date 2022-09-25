Kylie Jenner leaves little to the imagination with incredibly busty crop top and mermaid skirt

Kylie Jenner shows off famous curves in very, tiny crop top. Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner, aka Kris Jenner’s favorite child, is no stranger to showing off her curves on Instagram.

The 25-year-old has spent much of her life on camera, appearing on shows like Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Life of Kylie, and The Kardashians.

Over the years, viewers have watched Kylie go from a child to an adult.

However, Kylie has primarily used social media to connect with and update her fans and followers.

She regularly shares behind-the-scenes looks at whatever projects or photoshoots she’s working on, and this latest post is no different.

The mother of two children, Stormi, and a son, whom she shares with rapper Travis Scott recently took to Instagram to show off her toned figure.

Kylie Jenner shows off enviable figure

In the photo series, Kylie wears a pink long-sleeve top that barely covers her chest.

The almost flesh-colored garment hung off Kylie’s chest and showed off her hourglass waist and hips.

Kylie Jenner’s top leaves little to the imagination as she poses for a photoshoot. Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

A long, flowing mermaid skirt further exaggerated her curvy figure.

The skirt hit just below Kylie’s belly button, clinging to her hips as the rest of it pooled around her feet.

The Kylie Baby founder posed casually, looking away from the camera, and her long black hair grazed her waist.

Her Instagram followers loved the look as the post garnered over six million likes.

Kylie discusses her business empire with CR Fashion Book

It may seem like a somewhat distant memory, but the beginning of Kylie’s billion-dollar legacy began with the release of her instantly viral Kylie Lip Kits.

The highly coveted glosses that promised to give its purchasers lips like Kylie were an immediate success and helped launch the Kylie Cosmetics empire.

After years of evolution and expansion, the brand sells different types of makeup, ranging from eye shadow to blush.

Kylie recently sat down with CR Fashion Book and shared that she’s been working hard to give the Kylie Cosmetics fanbase a high-quality foundation.

Discussing how she keeps her empire evolving, Kylie shared, “It is so much fun, and there are still so many products we haven’t launched yet that I want to develop. I’ve been working really hard on creating the best foundations—I cannot wait to launch these!”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum didn’t share any further details, but it gives makeup lovers something to look forward to.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.