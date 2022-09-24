Kylie Jenner leans back in plunging swimsuit

Kylie Jenner arches back in metallic one-piece. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/DylanLujano/AdMedia

Kylie Jenner is the star of a new post by Kourtney Kardashian‘s lifestyle brand Poosh.

Kourtney regularly appears on the brand’s Instagram account for various health and wellness related stories, but the latest share was all King Kylie.

The youngest KarJenner sibling was the featured image in an article.

The recently confirmed favorite child of momager Kris Jenner is seen soaking up some sun on a boat while sailing through a remote area.

The Poosh article is about “how natural light supports your cells + the benefits of daily sunlight exposure,” making the image of Kylie in vacation mode quite fitting.

In the photo, Kylie wears a silver metallic one-piece.

She appears not to have a care in the world as she spreads out and leans back on the boat. The high-cut swimsuit highlights Kylie’s curvy body as the plunging neckline emphasizes her décolletage.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kylie’s dark locks are pulled back into a sleek bun, and her eyes are covered with tiny black sunglasses.

The mother of two appears to be enjoying some much needed relaxation as she takes a break from her busy life.

Kylie Jenner makes rare appearance on late night show

Recently, Kylie made a rare appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Kylie is not a frequent guest star on TV shows; she mostly communicates with her fan base on social media platforms like TikTok or Instagram.

But she sat down with Kris on James’ popular late-night show.

During her appearance, the Kylie Cosmetics founder remained tight-lipped when asked about the name of her second child, a boy previously named Wolf.

She shared that she and boyfriend Travis Scott hadn’t legally changed their son’s name yet, but that they have decided on a new name for their baby boy.

She stated, “His name is still Wolf. His passport’s Wolf, but that isn’t gonna be his name. We’re just waiting.”

It wasn’t exactly clear what the pair is waiting on, but hopefully, she’ll clue fans in soon.

Kylie brings back ‘King Kylie’ era in cameo

But that wasn’t the Kylie Baby founder’s only appearance on The Late Late Show.

In the elaborate skit, a parody of The Kardashians and Game of Thrones, Kim Kardashian and James fight over who sits on the throne.

After some fighting, backstabbing, and an appearance by Kris, the two finally put the drama to rest and agree there’s room for two on the seat.

Kylie foibles their plans by killing them and claiming the throne for herself.

Before taking over the throne, she says, “There’s only one king in this kingdom. It’s King Kylie b*****s,” effectively reviving her alter ego, King Kylie.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.