Kylie Jenner is ‘that girl’ in braless hooded silver halter for date night with Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner’s fashion style is always on point. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Kylie Jenner is “that girl” in a braless hooded silver halter for date night with her man Travis Scott as the weekend ended.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder has been showing her support for Travis over the past few days as she and their daughter Stormi hit up London to watch him perform.

It was a family affair with Kylie visiting the department store Harrods with Stormi to check out her Kylie Cosmetics display.

Kylie has been bringing her fashion A-game to her travels, which should come as no surprise as the reality TV star always puts her best foot forward when it comes to fashion.

Ahead of a date night, Kylie gave her Instagram followers a look at another one of her stunning style choices.

Let’s see the latest Kylie look!

Kylie Jenner is ‘that girl’ in braless hooded silver halter

Taking to Instagram earlier today, Kylie shared a post with her date night outfit.

Kylie opted for a shimmery silver hooded halter with no sleeves and a tiny cut-out in her chest area, revealing she was not wearing a bra.

The Kardashians beauty wore the hood over her head while pairing the top with multicolored, gray, silver, and dark brown washed pants. A tiny purse completed her outfit.

“forever i’m that girl !!!!” was the caption on her IG post.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

It didn’t take long for the comments section of Kylie’s social media message to become flooded with remarks approving Kylie’s fashion choice.

One user wrote “pretty af,” while another said “forever and ever,” and a different one stated “glorious.” There was also a comment declaring “Queen of the night” and one with several fire emojis.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner shows off different angles of her Travis Scott date night outfit

The Instagram post had Kylie posing to show off various views of her stunning look.

In one shot, Kylie looked slighting off to the side, with a closer look at the silver top.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Another image featured Kylie with her hand on the wall as she looked off to the other side, giving a fuller side view of her outfit.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Along with putting her best foot forward for fashion, Kylie Jenner has also been shutting down claims she didn’t follow protocol in one of her Kylie Cosmetics labs.

It’s been a busy few days for the Kar/Jer clan. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split after nine months together, and Khloe Kardashian welcomed her second child with Tristan Thompson.

All of this as Season 2 of The Kardashians gets closer to hitting the airwaves.

The Kardashians Season 2 premieres on Thursday, September 22, on Hulu.