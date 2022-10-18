Kylie Jenner is all curves as she promotes a brand while wearing a black bikini. Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner showed off her killer post-baby body in a social media post today.

The mother of two has laid low since she dominated headlines with her appearance at Paris Fashion Week, where she served nothing but memorable looks.

Kylie returned to social media with an Instagram post, where she promoted a product called Glow. She shared the pictures with her staggering 372 million IG followers as she put her influencing power to the test.

And while the post served its purpose by promoting the drink, Kylie’s fit figure was the clear star of the post.

She rocked a black string bikini and struck a few poses in the three-part post shared on her feed.

Kylie immediately received love for the post, with three million likes and counting.

Kylie Jenner shows curves in bikini advertisement

The first photo featured Kylie on a set of pool steps.

She arched her back and tilted her head with her elbows bent in a beautiful model pose. Her light brown tresses featured a side part and loose waves framing her face.

The sun kissed Kylie’s body as she posed from inside an infinity pool.

Kylie placed the Glow beverage in front of her on the side of the pool.

Blue skies with fluffy clouds and the mountainous landscape of Southern California served as the backdrop.

Kylie grabbed the product in the second photo to reveal lengthy dark black acrylic nails.

She took a swig in the final shot, showing that the drink was not merely a prop but something she consumed.

Kylie’s insane bikini body in her latest share may leave some wondering how she achieved her fit figure.

Kylie Jenner’s workout and exercise routine changes

Although Kylie was the daughter of an Olympic medal winner, she hasn’t always been a fitness lover.

Some may recall an appearance on Keeping Up With The Kardashians when she went to a workout with her sisters but left quickly.

Khloe said in a 2016 episode via People that Kylie “doesn’t really work out.”

Khloe added, “She did come with Kourt and me one time when [our personal trainer] Don was training us. Don does four quarters in each session, and Kylie only stayed for one quarter.”

However, it appears that Kylie’s routine has changed.

A source told E! in 2021, “Kylie is determined now more than ever to get toned for summer. She’s fully into fitness and health. She wants to maintain her figure and stay toned for summer.”

Kylie’s new commitment to exercise is evident on her IG Stories and through her toned physique.

The Kardashians airs on Thursdays on Hulu.