Kylie Jenner in yellow bikini promotes Good American

Kylie Jenner is rocking a yellow bikini and recording herself as she supports her sister, Khloe Kardashian. Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner is a supportive little sister as she sports a yellow bikini from Khloe Kardashian’s Good American brand.

The sister of Kendall Jenner shared a self-taken video as she strutted her stuff and caught an elevator.

Kylie shared the selfie video on social media, including her Instagram Story, and it was reposted by a fan account.

The video featured Kylie wearing a yellow bandeau style bikini. Kylie wore black gym shorts and slides sandals in the video. Kylie also revealed her taut tummy which she has worked hard in the gym to obtain.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, who is followed by millions of fans who attempt to recreate her look, revealed that the bikini was Good American.

Kylie rocked her long dark hair in loose waves with a center part as the tresses cascaded past her waist. She wore black sunglasses with oval frames and pouted her lips during the showoff.

Kylie has been busy this summer, turning 25 years old at the beginning of August and dropping her latest Kylie Cosmetics collaboration with Ulta Beauty. Still, the cosmetics guru had time to hop on social media to promote her sister’s brand.

Kylie Jenner reveals postpartum struggles on The Kardashians

Although Kylie’s life looks picture perfect, the mother of two revealed that she suffered after the birth of her son. The youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan made the revelation on the newest trailer for The Kardashians Season 2.

As sister Kendall Jenner sat with her, Kylie explained how she had struggled following the birth of her son and shared that she hadn’t stopped crying.

Kylie shared, “I should be really happy right now. I just had this new baby, but I’ve cried nonstop for like three weeks.”

This wasn’t the first time Kylie spoke about her postpartum depression.

Kylie Jenner first shared postpartum woes in March

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Kylie shared postpartum struggles one month after the birth of her son. She revealed that she wanted to be honest with fans who might think her life was perfect.

She shared on an Instagram Story, “Yeah, I didn’t just want to get back to life without saying that. Because I think we can look on the internet and you know, for other moms going through it right now — we can go on the internet, and it might look a lot easier for other people, and put the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me.”

Kylie continued, “It’s been hard and I just wanted to say that.”

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.