Kylie Jenner in white bathrobe steals the show in Paris

Kylie Jenner shares her final fashionable looks as Paris Fashion Week comes to a close. Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner served up a final fashionable look during her Paris Fashion Week show of dominance, but first, she took things back to the basics as she revealed her latest makeup in a white robe.

The mother of two shared a short video from the makeup chair, where the Kylie Cosmetics founder spends a lot of time.

The youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan carried the baton through Paris Fashion Week after big sister Kim dominated Milan Fashion Week with a Dolce & Gabbana collaboration.

The Life of Kylie star appealed to a younger demographic with a video on TikTok, a platform she uses more these days.

She posted from her Parisian hotel room with a full beat, including a smoky eye and over-lined lip.

Kylie wore a plush white hotel robe as she waited for her makeup artist Ariel Tejada to put the finishing touches on her latest fabulous look.

Kylie Jenner shares final beat during Paris Fashion Week

The video began with Kylie in selfie mode as she held the phone near her lap and angled the camera up toward her face. She pouted her already prominent lips, which featured a deep berry shade with a darker lip line. Kylie tilted her head to the side, revealing her prominent rosy blush and light, but not bleached, eyebrows.

She wore a light brown and shimmery shade on her lips which caused her brown-green eyes to pop.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Behind Kylie, there was an intricate chandelier from the posh hotel she stayed at with her team.

Kylie carried a pink rhinestone-encrusted thermos as she kept hydrated while getting glam.

Kylie Jenner’s Paris Fashion Week looks

Plunging necklines have been a theme for Kylie’s Paris looks. She started off fashion week with a head-turning white crochet dress, featuring a dangerously low neckline and a custom-fit style, hugging her curves.

Kylie’s Schiaparelli gown had such a diving neckline that she held it in place during many pictures. She wore a floor-length velvet blue gown for the famed-design house as she expertly navigated the streets of Paris.

At Coperni, Kylie let her long dark tresses down and in a side part while she rocked another blue gown with a short hem. The blue and black floral dress was another hit for the reality TV star.

Kylie also rocked a sheer dress with red lace and conducted a fit check on TikTok.

The Kardashians Season 2 airs Thursdays on Hulu.