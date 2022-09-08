Kylie Jenner in tiny skintight spandex shorts and crop top says ‘morning’

Kylie Jenner is stunning for a morning outside in a black crop top and tiny tight shorts. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Dylan Lujano/Admedia

Kylie Jenner has had a busy September already, but that isn’t stopping the beauty mogul from spending some casual time outside.

At the beginning of the month, Kylie celebrated her Kylie Baby line being available for sale at Selfridges, a retail company in London, Birmingham, and Manchester.

The star is also getting ready for Season 2 of her family’s reality show to drop on Hulu, which should focus a little more on Kylie than Season 1 did.

Even more than television and her baby line sales, Kylie is adding new products to Kylie Cosmetics as she and her mother Kris Jenner welcome in the Kris Collection.

Despite the busy occasions, Kylie took some time on Wednesday to sit outside and shared a few snaps with her 368 million Instagram followers.

She wore an all-black look and fittingly captioned her post, “morning,” with a black heart emoji.

Kylie Jenner stuns in skimpy tight shorts for morning outside

Kylie shared three shots from her morning outside as she posed in tiny, skintight shorts and a black crop top.

In the first picture, she was looking off to the side and had the sleeves of the shirt rolled up. Her toned legs were fully visible as she sat with them in front of her.

The second shot has Kylie facing the same direction, but this time her hands are on her hips, highlighting her trim waist.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie looked at the camera for the third shot, leaning back on one arm as the other rest at her side. Her head was tilted back, allowing the sun to highlight one side of her.

The casual yet stunning outfit showed off Kylie’s figure, but it’s definitely not the only look to do so this week.

Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner in plunging dresses for Kris Collection

Ahead of the release of Kylie Cosmetics’ Kris Collection, Kylie and Kris posed in matching tight black dresses for the occasion.

Kris stood with her signature martini, her dress featuring a bateau neckline. She finished the look off with some dark gloves and dark pantyhose to match.

Kylie stood next to her mother in the shot, one hand linked to Kris’s arm. Kylie held her own martini in her free hand as she stood with one leg up and bent.

Kylie’s dress featured a plunging scoop neckline but was similar in style to Kris’s as the two twinned up for the new collection.

The Kris Collection drops on September 14.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.