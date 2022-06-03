Kylie Jenner in tight silver swimsuit leans into lake life

Kylie Jenner swimsuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kylie Jenner cooled off with some lake action, but her photos kept it hot as the young mogul enjoyed the California sun.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder has been very active on social media lately because she has promoted her cosmetics and skincare lines. She has also been giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at an unnamed cosmetics venture, and she has rocked dark looks for the shoots.

It seems the self-promotion wore the youngest KarJenner out as she enjoyed some lounging lake time in a boat. She opted for a very-tight, silver swimsuit that emphasized all the right places as she basked in the sun for a tranquil afternoon.

Kylie Jenner wears a tight silver swimsuit and enjoys the lake

Kylie showed major skin and cleavage in her latest thirst traps. She treated her 343 million followers to two snaps, and she later added a couple more.

She wore a bright silver swimsuit that was skintight and hugged her curves. Kylie’s silver swimsuit featured a plunging neckline that further emphasized her cleavage.

Kylie’s hips were also on full display as the high-cut legs showed off some skin.

Kylie kept it simple with her dark hair slicked back in a low bun. She rocked long pink nails and silver jewelry on her fingers and in her ears. Kylie tilted her head back to get some sun and showed off her shades.

Kylie wrote in the caption, “lake life,” a nod to the location of the impromptu shoot.

The second round of shots showed off more of Kylie’s bathing suit body and her scenic backdrop. Kylie removed her shades for these pictures but kept her eyes closed and threw her head back as she posed.

She wrote in the caption, “angles.”

Kylie Jenner shares a rare view of her son

Kylie has been quiet about her son, who was born on February 2, 2022. She announced the birth of her second child, a son named Wolf Webster, but later shared that she changed the baby’s name.

Monsters and Critics reported that Kylie shared a photo of her son and wrote, “I made these little feet.” The photo appeared on Kylie’s Instagram Story and featured two pairs of feet: Stormi’s, and her son’s.

Her latest display was not the only time she shared her son’s feet–she shared a glimpse of her son’s shoes in a Vogue video where she prepared for the 2022 Met Gala.

Kylie’s son’s debut in the spotlight will likely be a highly public event for fans curious about his appearance and name.

For now, fans will have to take what they get. Kylie appears in the new Hulu series The Kardashians, which was filmed when she was pregnant with her son.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.