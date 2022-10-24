Kylie Jenner details her life lately, involving family, makeup, photos, and bikinis. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kylie Jenner showed that even in cloudy weather, she could bring the heat as she wore a skimpy bikini by the pool.

The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister took a break from wishing Kim Kardashian a happy birthday to focus some attention on herself.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO posted a packed photo carousel with her 372 million Instagram followers. The mother of two received 5.7 million likes for her efforts, although that number will likely grow.

Each picture gave followers an idea of what Kylie has been up to since she returned from Paris Fashion Week, where she served looks to the delight of the paparazzi.

In one photo, Kylie rocked a cheeky swimsuit as she got in touch with mother nature.

The photo was part of a carousel of ten photos shared on her Instagram account over the weekend.

Kylie Jenner in skimpy bikini soaks up the rain

Kylie looked like a free spirit as she hugged her legs while sitting in the pool backed by cloudy gray skies.

She appeared in an infinity pool, on a ledge, with rain pouring, making visible waves on the pool’s surface.

Kylie crossed her ankles as she absorbed the raw moment captured by cameras to delight her followers.

Kylie’s hair cascaded down her back as she tilted her head, closed her eyes, and enjoyed the moment. The weather looked quite stormy, with wind-blown trees and grass swaying in the background.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Another photo featured Kylie and her sister, Kendall Jenner, from the perspective of a camera’s viewfinder.

Kylie and Kendall rocked dark tops as they recorded a project and wore iconic Yeezy sunglasses featuring the oversized shades that have become synonymous with the Yeezy brand. Kylie wore a long-sleeve shirt while Kendall went strapless as both girls struck a pose in front of the camera.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Other shots show Kylie and Stormi, Kylie and an animal, and Kylie from the backseat of a limousine, as she revealed an unfiltered look at her life.

Kylie Jenner values her personal time

As longtime fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians likely know, Kylie Jenner’s personal time is important to her.

Kylie appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden last month to promote her latest Kylie Cosmetics line featuring her mother, Kris Jenner.

During a segment featuring a lie detector test, host James Corden asked Kris if she thought Kylie missed out on family obligations too often. While Kris responded affirmatively, Kylie wasn’t shy about speaking her mind.

According to Kylie, she just valued her mental health and took all the steps necessary to ensure her mental health was in top condition.

