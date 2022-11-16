Kylie Jenner stunned in a backless Loewe gown for the Baby2Baby Gala. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/KGC-11/StarMaxWorldwide

Kylie Jenner attended the Baby2Baby Gala over the weekend, along with several other celebrities, including Kerry Washington, Jessica Alba, Miranda Kerr, and Mindy Kaling.

Baby2Baby is a non-profit organization that helps children living in poverty and most recently helped provide relief for those impacted by the formula shortage in the United States.

While the famous faces in attendance definitely drew attention, Kylie was there to support her sister Kim Kardashian. The latter won the Giving Tree Award for her work helping children in poverty.

Kylie has been wearing some daring outfits recently, featuring lots of black, leather, and low-cut, somewhat revealing looks, including high-fashion outfits at Paris Fashion Week and lingerie while taking selfies and relaxing at home.

In her most recent look, a Loewe dress worn to the Baby2Baby Gala, Kylie showed off the jaw-dropping back that certainly raised eyebrows.

The dress featured a tight black mini skirt at the waist, with a silky pleated top tied up in a halter neck. The bottom had lots of long, black pleated material, and the sleeves had black ties with more material attached.

While she stood to have her pictures taken, all the draped material fell behind her, giving off Elvira vibes, whom she recently dressed as for Halloween. Alexandra Rose Grandquist and Mackenzie Grandquist styled her.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

The Kardashians star had her hair styled much simpler than usual, perhaps to draw attention to her outfit, wearing it in a sleek low bun. Her makeup was glamorous as usual, with highlighted cheekbones and dark red lipstick.

Kylie only shared pictures of the back of the dress to her Instagram in a carousel, which she was clearly very proud of. She captioned the shots, “now let’s hear it for the back of the dress !!!” They received over 4 million likes, including her always supportive sister Khloe Kardashian and model Gigi Hadid.

However, the front of her dress was visible in her sister Kim Kardashian’s series of photos from the Baby2Baby event.

Kylie Jenner wore a vintage Thierry Mugler gown to the CFDA Fashion Awards

Always the supportive sister, Kylie attended the CFDA Fashion Awards last week, where her sister Kim Kardashian received an award for her SKIMS shapewear brand.

She wore a black, vintage 1999 Thierry Mugler gown that featured black, pleated material with one strap at the top and a luxurious velvet skirt at the bottom with a high thigh slit that showed some leg.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

She was incredibly grateful to the team, captioning the shots, “such a beautiful night at the @cfda fashion awards in the most beautiful 1999 Thierry Mugler 🖤🖤🖤 thank you to the mugler team for letting me borrow this for the night it was a dream !!!!”

Kylie recently launched the Batman x Kylie Cosmetics collaboration

In October, Kylie launched the newest collaboration for her Kylie Cosmetics brand, Batman x Kylie Cosmetics.

The collection features comic strips from the Batman series with a makeup bag, multi-dimensional highlighter, blue eyeliner, a lip set, and an eyeshadow palette with many blues and pinks. Prices range from $20 to $45, and a tin PR box is available for $200.