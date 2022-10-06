Kylie Jenner in skimpy bikini shares latest look at baby boy

Kylie Jenner reveals a peek of her mysterious son as she returns home from Paris Fashion Week. Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner is sharing a glimpse of her son as the mother-of-two returns from a week away from her children.

The 25-year-old was busy serving looks and paying the bills as she made headlines during Paris Fashion Week wearing fabulous custom looks to the delight of fans and paparazzi.

However, now it is back to mommy duty for Kylie, who posed in a black bikini by her pool.

She took to her Instagram to share a few photos after her arrival back in Los Angeles from Paris. It was the first photo that was sure to get fans talking because Kylie appeared in a bikini and showed her son’s feet.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder has not shared the name of her son, nor has she revealed his photo. She recently promoted a new Kylie Cosmetics launch featuring her momager Kris Jenner, and she briefly discussed her decision to keep the name private.

Fans will have to settle for what they get, and now, that is a picture of Kylie’s son’s feet.

Kylie sat by the pool with one hand in her hair and the other on her child.



Kylie’s caption read, “home” with two butterfly emojis.

Fans speculate about Kylie Jenner’s son

One curious fan inquired, “What is this baby’s name, Kylie enough.”

A fan responded to the inquiry, “@curlymaneee it’s Kristan Wolfe Webster.” Another fan answered with a variation of the first response, “@curlymaneee Kristen Wolf.”



Kylie’s middle name is Kristen, after her mom, Kris, who goes by an abbreviated version of the name. Wolf was the original name given to Kylie’s son, however, she revealed that she changed it soon after his birth.

Kylie Jenner shares information about son

Kylie appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden, where mom Kris took a lie detector test. The segment featured a few revelations, with some more surprising than others. For example, Kris revealed that Kylie was her favorite child, de-throning longtime favorite Kim Kardashian.

James also asked about Kylie’s son, whose name remains a mystery to the public. Although Kylie remained tight-lipped, she did offer a little bit of information.

Kylie said, “We haven’t officially legally changed the name. His name is still Wolf. His passport’s Wolf, but that isn’t gonna be his name. We’re just waiting.”

When Kylie makes the big reveal, it will certainly be headline news.

The Kardashians Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu with new episodes on Thursdays.