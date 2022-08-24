Kylie Jenner in silver swimsuit with plunging neckline celebrates friend

Kylie Jenner wishes her longtime friend and employee a happy birthday with a silver bikini throwback. Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner wished her longtime hairstylist a happy birthday with an Instagram Story which featured the two at a swimsuit shoot.

Kylie and her stylist were cuddled up and hitting their angles. Kylie’s glam team goes everywhere with her, including hairstylist Jesus Guerrero, the man of the hour.

Kylie shared the picture yesterday in honor of her hairstylist’s birthday in a gorgeous silver swimsuit with the sun hitting her face.

She made her birthday wishes public in the post shared with 367 million followers.

The photo with the birthday boy was from a desert shoot that Kylie posted in June. Kylie’s former assistant, Victoria Villarroel, was also at the shoot.

At the time, she revealed she was debuting a new line of blush and posed in a boat from a lake with a low bun. Kylie sported a natural beat, highlighting the glow that her blushes provided.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO wore a liquid metal swimsuit with a plunging neckline.

Her hair blew in the wind, as did the dark tresses of her trusted hair guru.

She shared a heartfelt message in white text with the picture to convey her love for her employee and friend. She wrote, “happiest birthday to the most beautiful, loyal, kind, thoughtful, hardworking!!!”

Kylie continued, “@jesushair, love you forever.”

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie treats her squad like family, inviting them on private trips like her recent 25th birthday celebration earlier this month.

Kylie Jenner’s glam squad drama

Fans of Kylie Jenner are likely familiar with her glam squad, including makeup artist Ariel Tejada and hairstylist Jesus Guerrero.

During Life of Kylie, the E! series that followed Kylie as a teenager, Tokyo Stylez was in Kylie’s glam squad.

The presence of Tokyo’s boyfriend was problematic, and the boyfriend was banned from attending glam sessions. Tokyo discussed the restrictions with Kylie’s former assistant, Victoria, who explained why the changes were made.

After the confessional, Kylie expressed a fear of being taken advantage of.

Kylie said in a confessional, “I do have limits as a boss. I hate conflict, but I also learned you can’t really let people working around you get too comfortable because that’s when you get taken advantage of. It’s happened way too many times with my family.”

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.