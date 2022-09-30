Kylie Jenner in sheer clinging dress for elevator ride

Kylie Jenner stepped out in a sheer ensemble during Paris Fashion Week. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Izumi Hasegawa / HollywoodNewsWire.co

Kylie Jenner has taken a break from mom duty for a stylish appearance at Paris Fashion Week, stunning in a clinging dress that showed off her curves.

The Kardashians star was feeling herself on Thursday as she stepped out for the evening in a sheer, clinging dress that featured fire engine red lace material strategically placed throughout.

The middle of the dress buttoned up in a corset style and came all the way up into a halter-neck with a cut-out on the chest.

She paired the daring dress with beige heels and made sure to match her makeup to the look, with gold and brown eyeshadow and glossy brown lipstick.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder let her dark hair go loose, as it cascaded down her shoulders in a side part, and threw her important items into a matching red purse.

Kylie shared several pictures and videos of the outfit on social media, standing in front of a hotel elevator for one of the shots.

She captioned the Instagram post, “of course sometimes s**t go down when it’s a billion dollars on an elevator,” jutting out her hip as she looked at the camera confidently.

The post received over 2 million likes, including from Bella Thorne, her momager Kris Jenner, and her always supportive sister Khloe Kardashian.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner stepped out in a sheer dress during Paris Fashion Week

Kylie couldn’t help but show off the outfit, and just a few hours later posted a new Instagram carousel in which she was seen in a hotel room surrounded by racks of clothes while a stylist zipped up her dress.

She gave a close-up view of her makeup, showing off her perfectly glossed lipstick, which was a great advertisement for her ever-popular Kylie Lip Kits.

For those shots, she simply put a rose emoji, and they received over 2 million likes from her fans, including Hailey Bieber, as well as support from sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie shared a video of herself in the dress, giving a view of the whole ensemble

Kylie not only shared photos of the stunning dress on Instagram, but she posted a Tik Tok video to the Doja Cat song Tia Tamera that featured a girl at the beginning saying, “I don’t want to be pretty, I want to be iconic.”

She stood in front of the camera with her manicured hands on her hips and then stood back to get a look at herself.

She swung her dark hair around to show off the back of the dress and later came up close to smile at herself.

All that work of getting dressed and putting on glam makeup definitely requires tons of documentation on social media.