Kylie Jenner wore a see-through black bodysuit to the Thierry Mugler Exhibition. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Kylie Jenner is following in her sister’s footsteps lately, with the entire Kardashian/Jenner clan seemingly rebranding into a more high-fashion, classier look.

While Kim Kardashian recently collaborated with Dolce & Gabbana for her Ciao Kim collection, and Kendall Jenner consistently models for high-fashion brands such as Jimmy Choo and Prada, the entire family is moving on up in the world of catwalks and decadence.

Kylie herself has been wearing incredibly chic ensembles lately, with lots of black tight-fitting clothing seen throughout her Instagram page.

Her most recent outfit was worn to the Thierry Mugler Archive Exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum, and the Kylie Cosmetics founder rocked it with her gorgeous curves and confidence.

Kylie wore a Mugler see-through bodysuit that gave off major Halloween or Cat Woman vibes. The mesh material featured black lines all over it that looked a bit like a spiderweb, climbing the length of the outfit.

The sheer bodysuit was long-sleeved and high at the neck, but Kylie had to cover up her chest as she appeared to be not wearing a bra underneath.

She did have on a black thong, which she showed off in several poses in the pictures she posted. She paired the look with black heels, and when she arrived at the museum, Kylie wore a white silk cape buttoned in the front and a leaf-like design down the back.

Her hair was clipped into two round buns on the top of her head, with the rest falling in bouncy waves down her back in a 50s-inspired look.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kylie wore a lighter eyeshadow to ensure her lipstick drew attention in a dark red color with lots of lip liner, which she’s famous for.

She captioned the shots, “night at the museum 💋,” and they received over 4 million likes, including from actress Vanessa Hudgens and her supportive sister Khloe Kardashian.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner wore a Mugler black gown while walking the entrance of the Thierry Mugler Archive Exhibition

While walking to the event entrance, Kylie wore another Mugler gown that flattered her curvy shape in the most stunning way.

The top of the silky black dress featured a corset attached to a tighter bodice in a mermaid-style silhouette. At the bottom were sparkling black feathers, and she paired the strapless dress with long, black gloves that made for a fancy look.

The real attention-grabber was the diamond crown worn on Kylie’s head, with long pointed pieces that looked like fire, all converging in the center of her forehead. It was definitely wearable “art,” as Kylie wrote in her caption.

Kylie recently became a GLOW ambassador

Kylie recently joined the GLOW sparkling water team as an ambassador, announcing the partnership in a black string bikini while she drank the beverage in her pool.

GLOW sparkling water is more than just water, containing enhancements for energy and hydration. The company claims the drinks are “Sparkling hydration that supports a healthy mind & body.”

The Kardashians is currently streaming on Hulu with new episodes every Thursday.