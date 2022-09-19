Kylie Jenner in nude bra and unbuttoned pants ready to ‘rise and shine’

Kylie Jenner reveals her incredible figure in a nude sports bra and unbuttoned jeans. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/Admedia

Much like the rest of her family, Kylie Jenner is usually seen working on one of her many brands when she posts on social media, but she’ll share a selfie every once in a while.

Kylie is fresh from a few different photoshoots, her latest Kylie Cosmetics line, and the family is currently waiting for Season 2 of their Hulu show to premiere later this week.

The 25-year-old beauty mogul hit up Instagram on Monday morning to “rise and shine” as she prepared for another busy day.

In the picture, Kylie showed off another angle of her new bangs as her long dark locks flowed over her shoulder and down her back.

She appears to be getting dressed for the day as it looks like she’s standing in a large closet, with shelves of shoes behind her and more clothes cut off at the border of the picture.

She had also only picked out her pants so far, as she took the mirror selfie while only wearing her bra and jeans.

Kylie Jenner shows off nude bra in unbuttoned pants

Kylie stood in front of the mirror with some pale blue jeans on, though she left the denim unbuttoned for the shot.

Her makeup was already done, and she held up her phone with a freshly-manicured hand, showing off her long pink nails.

The only top seen was her plunging nude bra, though it’s likely she picked out a shirt to wear over it.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Since it was shared, the post has gained over 6100 comments and over 1.2 million likes from her 369 million followers.

Kylie’s been showing off more skin lately compared to the beginning of the year when she first gave birth to her son and even went topless to promote her cosmetic line.

Kylie Jenner goes topless for lip gloss

A few days ago, Kylie shared another shot of herself without a shirt on. This time, she had a more creative way of keeping herself covered.

Promoting her own cosmetics line, Kylie stood with a layered chain necklace, each layer holding several different tubes of Kylie Cosmetics lip kits.

This shot gave fans a peek at her toned physique as she stood, showing just a little bit of her abs beneath the lip gloss.

While it’s not clear which project might be coming next from Kylie, fans can anticipate seeing a bit more of the star as she amps up her businesses.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.