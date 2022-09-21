Kylie Jenner in braless white crop top shows closet

Kylie Jenner is counting down Christmas and posing in a white crop top in front of an impressive display. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kylie Jenner ditched her bra and showed her taut tummy in front of an extensive collection of designer duds.

Kylie shared the carousel in an Instagram post for her 370 million followers.

Kylie took time from her busy schedule to pose with an impressive collection of designer bags and shoes. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul has been busy promoting her newest collaboration with momager Kris Jenner.

The latest pictures featured the reality star in a crop top and jeans as she worked her angles.

Her white crop top featured asymmetrical sleeves and was tied on the side.

The mother-of-two paired the shirt with denim jeans featuring a belt around her waist.

Kylie Jenner poses in front of an impressive fashion collection

Kylie rocked a soft glam look with lip color and smoky eye makeup. She wore her dark long locks in a center part with loose waves which cascaded down her back.

Kylie accessorized with a black leather purse and silver bangle bracelets.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

The Life of Kylie star struck a few poses, including one where she placed a hand on her hip, revealing her red manicure and lengthy acrylics.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Behind Kylie was a sight that would make any fashionista envious. A massive designer collection sat behind a glass wall, including Birkins and Chanel bags.

Her caption read, “96 days til Christmas.”

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Prior to Kylie’s impromptu photo shoot, she and her mom Kris Jenner went on a press tour for their latest Kylie Cosmetics collab.

Kylie and Kris Jenner promote new Kylie Cosmetics

The mother-daughter duo appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden and a Vogue cooking series.

Kris took a lie detector test on The Late Late Show and made several stunning revelations.

She claimed she did not help release Kim Kardashian’s sex tape, and the test determined she told the truth. Ray J, of course, took issue with Kris’ claim.

Kris also revealed that Kylie was her favorite child. The revelation was not a surprise to Kylie, who said she knew that already. Kris also said that she felt Kylie flaked on family events too often.

Kylie responded that she had a sprained knee but still appeared on The Late Late Show, showing her commitment.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on Thursday, September 22, 2022.