Kylie Jenner in black busty bra is on fire

Kylie Jenner is in a black bra as she strips down to a more casual look. Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner is stripping down to the basics, at least when compared to her usual glam.

The youngest KarJenner sister shared a couple of selfies on her Instagram page last night, and she quickly received 1.6 million likes and counting.

Kylie has been in the news as she promotes her latest Kylie Cosmetics collection featuring her momager, Kris Jenner. Kylie also appears on Season 2 of The Kardashians, where she will discuss her life after the birth of her second child, a son whose name remains a mystery.

However, the latest shares were all about Kylie, with a new Instagram carousel featuring two pictures.

The Life of Kylie star posed with one arm bent behind her head and the other by her side.

Kylie rocked a beat face as she represented her cosmetics line, sporting soft glam makeup and overlined matte lips.

Kylie Jenner in black bra serves stripped down looks

The mother-of-two’s long dark locks featured very loose waves and a center part as they cascaded out of the frame.

She wore a black push-up bra in the photos, not showing any accessories or jewelry.

Kylie let the photos do the talking, opting for a heart emoji and a fire emoji.

Her comments section was full of love for the mini-mogul, with comments from Khloe’s BFF Malika and Kylie’s friend Maguire getting top likes.

A swipe right showed the reality star against a neutral wall as she looked up, revealing rosy and blushed cheeks.

Kylie Jenner’s son’s name remains private

As with much Kardashian-related news, fans were curious to know the name of Kylie Jenner’s first son and second child with rapper Travis Scott. Kylie first revealed her son’s name to be Wolf, but she later backtracked on that assertion.

She appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden, which has become the preferred late-night talk show of the KarJenner clan. While promoting her latest Kylie Cosmetics collaboration with Kris Jenner, she revealed that she hadn’t “officially, legally” changed her son’s name.

She explained that her son’s documents and passport read “Wolf” but that it wasn’t going to be his name.

Kylie revealed, “We’re just waiting…” before her momager, Kris Jenner, stepped in to make a joke.

The host pressed Kylie, asking if she called her son Wolf, to which she responded, “No.”

She elaborated, “We’re just not ready to share yet.”

The Kardashians is available for streaming on Hulu.