Kylie Jenner in black bikini eats grapes on bed

Kylie Jenner is playfully eating grapes as she lounges around a bed and shows off her figure in a bikini look.

The billionaire mogul has largely been making style headlines for rocking up to various events at Paris Fashion Week over recent days, but she hasn’t abandoned her social media.

In a weekend Instagram share, Kylie posed from a hotel bed while feeding herself green grapes and reminding fans of her famous curves.

The Hulu star, 25, posed lying on her side and from crisp white sheets, also backed by a gilt-framed and pink headboard.

Rolling her eyes a little, Kylie posed with a platter of grapes and one held to her mouth. She showcased her curves in a plunging black bikini top, also wearing matching briefs, plus racy thigh-high boots in leather.

Drawing attention to her silhouette and her toned abs, the makeup mogul gained over 1 million likes in just 30 minutes.

She wrote: “Slay sleep repeat.”

Kylie has been making headlines for more than just her looks of late, this as she opens up on being a mom of two. The star is now a parent to both daughter Stormi and a son, both shared with rapper beau Travis Scott.

Kylie Jenner opens up on second child

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kylie spoke of raising two kids, stating:

“I feel like with my second, you anticipate everything and you know what’s gonna happen. You’ve done it before, so I feel like I was a lot more present this time.” Kylie had initially named her son Wolf, but she’s since back-tracked, although she has not revealed her son’s name.

The mom of two added: “It’s interesting. I feel like with your first baby, it’s like a shock to see your body change so much. This time around, I don’t feel that way at all.”

Kylie concealed her first pregnancy, but her second one was out in the open.

Kylie Jenner pushing on with business

In 2022, Kylie is enjoying more business success than ever. She continues to run her 2015-founded Kylie Cosmetics empire, and there’s plenty more.

Kylie is also CEO of Kylie Skin, plus her Kylie Baby line and her Kylie Swim brand.

Kylie has also been shouting out more brands on her social media and this weekend posed for Spanish designer Loewe while in Paris.

Season 2 of The Kardashians is out now only on Hulu.