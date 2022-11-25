Kylie Jenner enjoyed one of her famous staycations with a clear blue pool and a sizzling bikini shot. Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner has never been shy when it comes to showing off her enviable figure, and while some were stuffing their faces, the reality star was striking a pose in a bikini.

The 25-year-old The Kardashians star took to Instagram on Thanksgiving Eve to share a series of sultry snaps of herself posing in a skimpy dark brown bikini.

Kylie has amassed 373 million followers on the social media platform and posts glimpses into her fabulous life as a businesswoman and mother-of-two.

Kylie’s latest reveal was no exception as she took a dip and soaked up the sun rays at her California home.

The two pictures showed Kylie as she worked her angles and served looks in a two-piece that looked like it was made for the reality TV star.

She quickly racked up 6.3 million double-taps on the picture, although that number will likely grow as time passes. The incredible like count suggested that the photos were well-received by Kylie fans, who rewarded the Kylie Cosmetics CEO.

Kylie Jenner stuns in skimpy bikini for staycation

The reality TV star and beauty mogul looked simply stunning as she exhibited her taut tummy and abundant curves in the tiny two-piece.

Her long, dark hair was slicked back and straight since Kylie had just taken a dip before posing for the shots.

In one photo, Kylie sat on the edge of the pool, wringing out her long locks soaked in pool water.

She looked to the side and pivoted her hips while the sun touched her skin and created a beautiful visual.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Another picture showed Kylie as she descended from the pool, looking fabulous and fit.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

As Kylie explained in her simple caption, she enjoyed a staycation for Thanksgiving. Home has also been the location of Kylie’s workouts which have helped her to achieve her post-baby body.

Kylie Jenner’s post-baby weight loss

Kylie Jenner gave birth to her second child with Travis Scott in February and quickly began working out to alleviate her postpartum depression symptoms. As a bonus, working out promoted Kylie’s weight loss.

Monsters and Critics reported that Kylie quickly lost 40 of the 60 pounds she gained during her second pregnancy. Kylie shared that she had taken to walking as a form of exercise because of her knee problems.

Kylie looks better than ever as she touts a healthy lifestyle and poses for social media.

The Kardashians Season 2 finale airs tonight on Hulu.