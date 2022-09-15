Kylie Jenner goes topless covered in lip gloss

Kylie Jenner shows off her modeling skills in CR Fashion Book. Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner is topless with a unique necklace as the youngest KarJenner continues to serve looks.

Kylie has been everywhere lately as she promotes her new collaboration with momager Kris Jenner. The 25-year-old mother of two debuted a new photoshoot today that is certain to turn heads.

Kylie shared the shoot on Instagram for the enjoyment of her 365 million followers.

The Kylie Cosmetics face posed topless wearing a massive neckpiece with the same beauty product that made her a billionaire. She looked into the distance and parted her glossy lips as she appeared on the cover with an edgy look.

She wore a chunky silver chain necklace with Kylie Cosmetics’ glosses in various shades attached, expertly covering her chest.

Kylie was the latest celebrity to appear in CR Fashion Week, the brainchild of French fashion editor Carine Roitfeld. Vegas rapper Doja Cat also appeared in the publication, wearing a series of bikinis and fashionable looks.

Kylie rocked an elegant up-do with pieces of her long dark hair falling to frame her famous face.

Kylie wore black leather bottoms, which were slightly visible at the edge of the frame.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

She sported lengthy acrylics in beige with large crystals attached to each nail.

Her caption read, “CR💚 Thank you @carineroitfeld @vladimirrestoinroitfeld @edouardrisselet.”

Other photos from the shoot saw the mogul pose next to mannequins and rock a short bob with bangs.

Kylie Jenner promotes Kris Jenner collaboration with Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie has been promoting her latest Kylie Cosmetics collaboration at full force. She didn’t go it alone, however– Kylie had her momager, Kris Jenner, in tow during appearances.

The mother-daughter team promoted Kylie’s latest makeup line. The martini-inspired collection was created in honor of Kris’ favorite beverage.

Together, Kris and Kylie appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden. During the late-night show appearance, the two took a public lie detector test, where Kris revealed that Kylie was her favorite child, unseating longtime fave Kim Kardashian.

Kris also revealed that she didn’t believe Kylie attended enough family events, as she famously flaked on multiple gatherings during the reality show filming. However, Kylie responded that she puts herself and her mental health first. She also revealed that she had a sprained ankle during the James Corden appearance, illustrating that she does show up for her family.

KarJenner fans who cannot get enough of their favorite family can catch the crew next week during the premiere of The Kardashians Season 2.

The Kardashians Season 2 premieres on Thursday, September 22 on Hulu.