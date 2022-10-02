Kylie Jenner goes sheer in black lace to celebrate ‘beautiful people’

Kylie Jenner celebrates another fashion win during Paris Fashion Week in a custom-made sheer lace outfit. Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner closed Paris Fashion Week in a major way with a completely see-through garment with beautiful people, herself included.

The Life of Kylie star took to social media to share her latest look, much to the delight of her 370 million followers.

The reality TV star earned a whopping 171k Likes in the seven minutes that followed her post, but that number is sure to soar.

Kylie’s strayed away from the dresses that have made headlines, including a gorgeous white crochet garment and a blue velvet Schiaparelli number.

Kylie showed that she could rock any color as she opted for black lace and a skin-baring ensemble with asymmetrical sleeves. She wore a gorgeous Thierry Mugler bodysuit, custom-made to hug her curves, remaining sultry and elegant with an air of sophistication.

The mother-of-two struck a pose in a Parisian hotel that has likely become familiar to her millions of adoring fans as she has posted many TikToks and IG Stories in the luxurious digs.

Kylie Jenner turns heads in Thierry Mugler black lace bodysuit

The latest snaps were nothing short of luxurious as Kylie appeared to be feeling herself with a team of employees perfecting her look.

Kylie opted for an updo, with her dark brown locks styled beautifully, leaving a piece of her bangs to frame her famous face.

Kylie gave her model sister, Kendall Jenner, a run for her money as she struck a few poses, including a gorgeous look from a wrought iron balcony.

Kylie shared a photo with Dua Lipa favorite, Thierry Mugler designer Casey Cadwallader. The two shared a cheer and a smile with champagne flutes in hand.

The gorgeous garment featured one exposed shoulder and another bare with lace wrapping around the hips and an asymmetrical train, also of black lace. Kylie paired the masterpiece with strappy black stilettos.

Kylie’s original caption read, “beautiful night with beautiful people.”

Kylie later changed the caption, writing, “beautiful night with @muglerofficial.”

Kylie Jenner’s Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner’s Paris Fashion Week appearances have garnered plenty of media attention and headlines. The 25-year-old has served some serious fashion looks, rocking custom pieces and sitting front row at major shows.

Kylie wore a skintight off-the-shoulder white dress with bright blue boots and an updo and received a lot of paparazzi attention in the streets of Paris.

The Kardashians Season 2 airs Thursdays on Hulu.