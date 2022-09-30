Kylie Jenner goes pantless in tights

Kylie Jenner looks incredible posing for the camera. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

The self-made billionaire and socialite Kylie Jenner has been dazzling at Paris Fashion Week lately, leaving us breathless.

From wearing a velvet blue dress with a plunging neckline to a sheer nude and red dress making her look powerful and sexy, she just doesn’t seem to stop.

This time, Jenner decided to wear no pants, because who said you should?

She put on a sheer pair of black tights with Loewe white underwear and a matching tank top that she tucked into her lower clothing choice.

The businesswoman layered this outfit with an oversized grey wool coat and some incredible black-heeled boots.

She stepped out of her hotel wearing this interesting fit to attend the Loewe spring-summer 2023 fashion show.

Kylie Jenner attends the Loewe fashion show in her underwear

It appears like she decided to leave the long extensions behind and chop off some of her hair to be shoulder-length styled in loose waves with a middle part.

She accessorized this look with a cool pair of black shades and her usual glam and perfect brows.

Jenner posted a set of pictures of this look on her Instagram and she captioned this post, “no pants no problem. mornings with @loewe @jonathan.anderson.”

Kylie Jenner goes pantless and shows off her outfit. Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner explains why she started Kylie Cosmetics

As we all know, Kylie Jenner is one of the most powerful young women on this planet.

Back in 2016, she started her own cosmetics company which she called after herself. She started selling lip kits for $29. In 2018, Kylie Cosmetics had an impressive $360 million in sales, which led Forbes to rank her as the world’s youngest self-made billionaire at just 21 years old.

In an Interview with Harpers Bazaar, she insisted her passion for makeup is what led her to start her company by saying, “I don’t really do it to make money or think that far into the future if this is going to be super-successful. I just knew my talents and was passionate about make-up and lips and lipsticks. It’s been a real love of mine for as long as I can remember. […] I just followed my heart and went with how I felt.”

Jenner stated the only thing she had to do was take something she loved and was passionate about and then followed her heart and see where that took her. Luckily for her, Kylie Cosmetics has become known all around the world, allowing her to build a career based on the pure power of makeup.

The Kardashians Season 2 airs Thursdays on Hulu.