Kylie Jenner goes pantless for leggy little black dress display

Kylie Jenner shared an intimate glimpse at her chosen attire for a night out, getting leggy in a short little black dress with sparkly pink heels. ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kylie Jenner got the internet heated up ahead of the weekend as she shared a somewhat-rare glimpse of her impressively-toned postpartum body while wearing a skimpy little outfit for a night out.

The 24-year-old mother to daughter Stormi, 4, and a baby boy she welcomed in February with her long-time partner, Travis Scott, took to her Instagram page to give her fans a look at her hot mama vibes and give her followers something to drool over at the end of a long workweek.

Kylie went sans pants in a short little black dress

Showing off the svelte figure she is so well-known for just a short four months after bringing her second child into the world, Kylie looked every bit a youthful 20-something ready to paint the town red.

Keeping her jet-black tresses sleek and down, the youngest sibling of the famed Kardashian clan slayed in a skimpy, silken-looking little black dress as she casually put her whole physique on display while leaning against a wall.

For the first shot in the simple two-part series, the billionaire businesswoman could be seen giving a head-to-toe view of her chosen attire for the post she captioned “last night.”

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

With a heavy, black jacket hanging loosely around her shoulders and remaining fully open at the front, Kylie smashed all the stereotypes surrounding what new moms might look like months after giving birth and made sure to show fans how hard she has been working to regain her pre-pregnancy silhouette again.

Pic number two offered up a closer look at the stunner’s middle and leg areas, zooming in a bit more to reveal some super-toned legs that went on for days underneath the thigh-skimming end of her garment, with a perfectly-placed pop of pink shimmer thrown in on her sparkling bubblegum-hued heels.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie and Travis blasted for buying a school bus for Stormi

Prior to her second pregnancy and birth of her son, Kylie and Travis had seemed to be enjoying being the parents of their super-cute mini-me daughter Stormi and had made sure to lavish her with every gift imaginable.

Not afraid to flaunt their massive wealth, the couple got into hot water with their fans after they announced the purchasing of an entire school bus for the sole purpose of allowing their tiny tot to experience what it would be like to ride on one if she were among the less-elite.

i feel like travis buying stormi a school bus so she can role play being a normal kid is going to be an event she'll have to unpack in therapy one day pic.twitter.com/TUkxIdXAw0 — internet baby (@kirkpate) August 25, 2021

Sharing some snaps of Stormi wandering joyously inside the spacious vehicle, followers of her famous parents were less-than-enthused by the announcement, with many deeming the act to be over-the-top and an unnecessary expenditure of money that could have been spent on more important things.

Regardless of the backlash, Kylie and Travis continue to hold a special place in the hearts of their loyal followers and the people will undoubtedly be eager to hear the final word on exactly what their chosen moniker for their baby boy will end up to be.

The Kardashians is now streaming on Hulu.