Kylie Jenner is making her mark for Paris Fashion Week. While attending the Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture show, she channeled old Hollywood glamour and looked magnificent.

The 25-year-old must have taken a note from her older sister, Kim Kardashian, who wore Marilyn Monroe’s dress for the 2022 Met Gala.

The reality star wore a daring black and silver dress that stole the show. Kylie’s gown featured a deep v-neckline and a corset waist. The dress’s skirt was long and trailed behind her for a dramatic effect.

She wore pointed-toe black stilettos to add to her 5’6 frame. The mom of two opted out of any accessories to keep the focus on the dress.

The raven-haired beauty pulled her hair back and put her bangs in finger waves to emulate the actresses of the 1950s.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kylie went for a muted look with neutral eyeshadow and brown lipstick.

Pic credit: Dede / BACKGRID

Kylie Jenner relies on Kylie Skin to help her complexion

Kylie has been actively promoting her range of skincare products from Kylie Skin. On her Instagram, she gave a step-by-step tutorial on how she uses her products.

She starts off by using the Kylie Skin Makeup Melting Cleanser ($29), which uses botanical oils to take the makeup off that she was wearing. The makeup mogul prefers the cleanser to regular makeup wipes due to their harshness on her skin.

After that, she will use her Kylie Skin Foaming Face Wash ($25) which only requires two pumps to get the job done. The face wash uses glycerin and coconut-based surfactants to remove dirt without stripping the skin of its natural oils.

Then, she would apply the Kylie Skin Hyaluronic Acid Serum ($28) to keep the skin hydrated. Kylie would finish her routine with Kylie Skin Vitamin C Serum ($28). Vitamin C is known for leaving the skin glowing as well as its anti-aging benefits.

Kylie Jenner became a lioness for the Schiaparelli Couture show

Kylie Jenner made headlines this week for her gorgeous Schiaparelli Couture look. The Keeping up with the Kardashians alum wore a gown straight off the runway and stunned everyone there.

She wore a black velvet dress that skimmed her curves perfectly. The sleeveless ensemble featured ruching and a prominent lion fixture. According to Schiaparelli, the lion was completely handmade using artificial materials.

She accessorized the outfit with gold eye-shaped earrings and a matching handbag.

Kylie put her hair up in a high ponytail to show off her fantastic makeup. The reality star had a completely matte face and wore brown eyeshadow and nude lipstick.

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Hulu.