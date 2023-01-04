Kylie Jenner models tight bodysuit for NYE. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Izumi Hasegawa / HollywoodNewsWire.co

Kylie Jenner rang in the new year in style with a sizzling catsuit that has already racked up millions of likes and thousands of comments.

The Kardashians star shared the sizzling photos on social media with the simple caption, “NYE,” but her outfit was anything but simple.

She rang in 2023 in an all-black ensemble including a skintight catsuit with a plunging neckline.

The figure-flattering outfit had sheer details that showed peeks of skin as Kylie showed off her best angles. She also wore a pair of black velvet pumps and a dramatic fur coat with an oversized collar and she added black leather gloves.

Kylie kept her makeup dark wearing a deep shade of burgundy lipstick with bold browns and rosy cheeks.

The mom of two styled her hair in a sleek bun with a side part and added a pair of large diamond earrings as her only accessory.

Kylie Jenner shows off her best sides in a new snap

The Kardashians star gave her model sister Kendall Jenner a run for the money as she showed off a series of poses in her glam outfit.

In the first photo, Kylie sat on the stairs with one hand on her lap and the other on the step as she stared intently into the camera.

Kylie stood on her feet for the next photo and leaned against the wall, giving a full view of her outfit with one leg slightly raised while looking over her shoulder.

She was sitting again for the third photo in the Instagram slide, and the last image, giving a closer view of the Hulu star.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner celebrates 7 years of Kylie Cosmetics

The Kardashians star has built a successful beauty empire thanks to her fans and she recently celebrated seven years of being in business.

Kylie celebrated the milestone in a post shared on Instagram where she posted photos of the brand’s storefront as well as the first packaging for the Kylie Cosmetics lip kit.

She also showed off the new packaging and included a screenshot of the company’s Instagram page when it hit one million followers. There were also photos from the Kylie Cosmetics pop-ups and of Kylie striking a pose to promote her company

Kylie thanked her supporters in the post and wrote, “7 years of @kyliecosmetics! thank you for all the love throughout the years, this wouldn’t have been possible without the support from all of you.”

In the post, the reality TV personality reflected on selling out of products in record time and setting trends in the beauty industry.

“i’m proud of my team and what we have been able to accomplish but i really owe it all to each and every one of you. i cannot wait for 2023. best year to come 💗,” Kylie added in the lengthy message.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Let’s wait and see what Kylie and her team have in store for 2023, if the past years are anything to go by, they won’t disappoint.

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Hulu.