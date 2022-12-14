Kylie Jenner sported a black SKIMS onesie. Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner has been enjoying herself in what appears to be a winter wonderland of sorts, surrounded by snow and chilly temperatures despite her usual Californian warmth.

The Kardashians star covered up a bit more compared to her other photos from the chilly trip, wearing a onesie as she got cozy in a mirror selfie.

When most people hear “onesie,” they think of a giant fleece ball of material that covers the wearer from head to toe.

However, Kylie put her own fashionable spin on it, wearing a super tight black onesie that buttoned up from top to bottom. The reality star left a few buttons open at the chest and looked at the mirror, clearly feeling confident in her outfit choice.

In a second photo in the Instagram carousel, Kylie sat on a table and leaned back while she crossed her legs. She wore furry boots as she put one foot toward the camera, looking completely chic despite the fact that she was in pajamas.

Kylie tagged her sister Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand SKIMS, as she was wearing the Rhinestone Logo Pointelle Onesie, which retails for $148. It comes in white and pink as well as the black that Kylie wore, ranging from size XXS-4X.

In the caption, Kylie joked, “all my things are covered in stickers,” and the pics received over 5 million likes, including from her supportive sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian.

Kylie Jenner showed off her taut figure in a black SKIIMS onesie. Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner wore a black Good American bikini as she lounged in a hot tub

Kylie’s been on a trip surrounded by snow and cold weather, but that didn’t stop her from shedding her clothes and throwing on a black, metallic bikini for a dip in the hot tub.

Kylie sported a skimpy black string bikini as she lounged in the warm water surrounded by steam and arched her back, looking as if she was enjoying herself immensely.

Her sister Khloe commented on what many people must have been thinking, writing, “You’re going to melt the snow,” and revealed in another comment that Kylie was wearing a bikini from her denim brand Good American.

Kylie Jenner lounged in a hot tub in a black bikini. Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Cosmetics recently celebrated its 7-year anniversary

Kylie’s brand Kylie Cosmetics recently enjoyed its 7-year anniversary after beginning with simple Kylie Lip Kits.

Kylie Cosmetics has evolved throughout the years and has become one of the most successful business ventures in the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Kylie Jenner celebrated the 7-year anniversary of Kylie Cosmetics. Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

The reality star shared a picture of one of the first physical locations of the store from back in 2017 and thanked fans in the caption, writing, “thank you for all the love throughout the years, this wouldn’t have been possible without the support from all of you. the best memories!”

She later concluded, saying she can’t wait for 2023 and that it will be the “best year to come.”

The Kardashians is currently on hiatus but can currently be viewed on Hulu.