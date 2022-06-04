Kylie Jenner goes buns out in a desert thirst trap

Kylie Jenner’s desert swimsuit. Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner knows how to make the best of any backdrop, and her latest trip to the desert was no different.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO posted photos from a desert swim trip with her ex-assistant Victoria Villarroel. She and her friend struck a variety of poses as they enjoyed a natural backdrop of rocks, water, and nature.

They also lounged on a boat and captured their best angles in the nature-infused shoot.

Kylie, who returned from sister Kourtney Kardashian’s Portofino wedding two weeks ago, took a break from posting Italian throwbacks to share new content from the desert.

Kylie Jenner enjoys a desert photoshoot with a friend

Kylie posted some thirst traps from the desert where she enjoyed some boat time fun. Her swimsuit was extra tight, leaving little to the imagination. She also swam and posed in nature and posted the results of her shoot on social media.

Kylie wore a silver swimsuit from The Attico, a favorite line of Dua Lipa and Rihanna. Her swimsuit featured a plunging halter neck which showed a lot of skin. She also danced with friends under the sun as they laughed and drank.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

She got cheeky, offering fans a rear view as she swam in the clear water.

She hiked up the sides of her swimsuit to show off her famous curves with a focus on her hips. Kylie wrote in the caption, “brb went to mars,” a reference to her scenic location’s similarity to the planet.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kylie recently gave birth to a son and revealed that she lost 40 of the 60 pounds she gained. Although she said she had more weight to lose, it looked like her body was back.

Kylie Jenner films and has fun in Portofino

The entire KarJenner squad went to Portofino, where they celebrated Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s love in a gothic/glam ceremony. Kylie took the opportunity to use the Italian scenery as the source for multiple photo shoots, which she later posted on her social media.

Along with daughter Stormi, Kylie enjoyed various Dolce & Gabbana looks and glam to match. She and her sister Khloe looked like they had a particularly good time, enjoying cocktails together and wearing sunglasses at night.

She currently appears on her family’s new reality series called The Kardashians. Kylie was pregnant with her son during the filming, and although she remained somewhat out of the spotlight, cameras captured her pregnancy.

The Kardashian airs Thursdays on Hulu.