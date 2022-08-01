Kylie Jenner goes braless in a tight white tank to improve sales

Kylie Jenner promotes new products while braless in a tight white tank top. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kylie Jenner is still keeping her personal life private and her professional life public as she promotes some new products available at ULTA.

The youngest Jenner seems unable to stay out of the headlines, whether it’s due to her professional or personal life, as she tends to stay a bit of a mystery to the public.

She and her partner Travis Scott welcomed their second baby in February, but they have yet to reveal what their baby boy looks like to the world. At the same time, rumors are circulating that Kylie is already pregnant again.

Her appearances on The Kardashians were minimal, and there were no scenes shot inside her house, and camera crews barely saw the outside of it.

However, Kylie doesn’t let being private stop her from working on her career as a billionaire beauty mogul.

She recently promoted new Kylie Cosmetics lip glosses in a minimalist promotional pic, opting to wear a skintight white tank top and ditching the bra.

Kylie Jenner goes braless in white tank top to promote new products

The simple snapshot of Kylie featured an all-white background as she stood in an almost see-through tight white tank top.

The photo only showed from her ribcage to her jawline, showing her lips and her dangly earrings as she posed.

She had one hand full of Kylie Cosmetic’s lip glosses and held them in front of her chest for the promotional post.

The post reads, “our NEW lip plumping glosses are now available exclusively at [ULTA Beauty] in stores and online! available in 6 shades: bubbly, not your bae, on neutral, curve him, rosé and chill⁠, moody queen.”

Kylie Jenner’s complaints caused Instagram to reconsider newest plans

Kylie recently took to her Instagram Stories to share her opinion on how Instagram generates users’ newsfeeds, which has resulted in many people seeing fewer posts from their friends.

Kylie shared a meme that read, “Make Instagram Instagram again. Stop trying to be like TikTok I just want to see cute photos of my friends. Sincerely, Everyone,” and wrote, “PLEASEEEEEEE,” expressing her distaste for the platform’s current design.

Big sister Kim Kardashian reposted the same meme and wrote, “PRETTY PLEASE,” making it clear that she isn’t thrilled with the app, either.

The last time Kylie spoke out about a platform, Snapchat reportedly suffered a substantial financial loss, so Instagram seems to have paused its new roll-out to save itself.

After her call-out post, the head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, shared a video on Twitter to explain the changes they were experimenting with and acknowledged user complaints.

Hopefully, with Kylie’s help, Instagram users can hope to have a better experience and see their friends’ posts more.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.