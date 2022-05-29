Kylie Jenner goes braless in a sheer crop top

Kylie Jenner poses braless. Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner, who was back from her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s Italian wedding, went sheer for a photoshoot. The youngest of the KarJenner clan posted behind-the-scenes photos from her shoot for a new collection.

Kylie’s most recent shoots for Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin have included lavender looks. She went light purple with her sister, Kendall, last month to announce the Kendall Collection.

She dropped the new Kylie Skin in a head-turning lavender bodysuit one week ago.

Now, it seems Kylie went dark in the latest theme, but time will certainly tell.

Kylie goes sheer for a shoot

Kylie Jenner teased fans about what was to come when she posted photoshoot snaps to her 341 million followers.

Kylie wore dark makeup, a change from her recent spring-themed shoots. The photo received 4.6 million likes at the time of this article, which is typical for the highly-followed reality TV star.

The first picture showed Kylie with a heavy smokey eye; she was braless in a brown chiffon wrap-around top as she gazed at her reflection in the mirror. She placed her hands in her hair and pulled her bangs back as she posed.

Kylie leaned against a wall in another photo with a white, cutout, crop top. She tilted her head to the side as her short, dark hair fell. She pivoted her hips, with her legs in black jeans, and clasped her hands.

She wrote in the caption, “shoot dayz,” and the different makeup looks indicated she was shooting for Kylie Cosmetics. Kylie often offers behind-the-scenes looks at her Kylie campaigns, which she ultimately posts on social media.

Kylie promotes her Kylie Cosmetics line through social media

Although her company, Kylie Cosmetics, is relatively young, the young CEO learned early on that the best promotion she could do is on her own social media. Accordingly, Kylie promotes her line through Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat, using her body as the promotion vehicle.

Kylie’s last drop was for her Kylie Skin lavender line. She posed in a sheer, wet lavender one-piece that hugged her curves to garner attention for the launch. She wore her hair in loose twists in a knitted bodysuit as she puckered her lips with lavender plant and lavender products around her.

Kylie, along with her sisters, shares her business ventures on the new Hulu series The Kardashians. Although Kylie was pregnant during the filming of the show, fans could also see the mother-of-two at photoshoots and doing social media promotion for her various brands.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.