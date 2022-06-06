Kylie Jenner gives busty display in liquid metal swimsuit

Kylie Jenner gets busty in silver. Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner is using her assets to sell her products. The reality TV star posted some busty photos while wearing a skintight silver swimsuit and unbuttoned blue jeans.

The shots appeared to be behind-the-scenes pictures from her impromptu desert photoshoot. A sun-kissed Kylie shared with fans that they could achieve her glowing look with Kylie Cosmetic products.

Kylie, who recently said she lost 40 of the 60 pounds she gained during pregnancy, looked snatched in the latest pics, which she shared for her 345 million followers.

Kylie Jenner looks sun-kissed in a silver bikini

Kylie Jenner nearly busted out of her silver swimsuit by famed designer The Attico. She sat in the back of a car and looked to the side as she struck some poses. She wore her tight silver swimsuit with loose, unbuttoned blue jeans. Kylie’s hair was slicked back in a low bun, and her eyes were free of makeup.

A naturally made-up Kylie placed her hands on the sides of her head to reveal a pink manicure and a sparkling ring on her index finger. She clarified in the caption that she never goes out without a touch of makeup on her face.

She pulled at the sides of her face to display rosy pink cheeks and the blush from her cosmetics line.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

She wrote in the caption, “never not wearing my new lip & cheek blushes. can’t wait to drop ‘em @kyliecosmetics.”

Kylie Jenner wants to do ‘normal’ things with mom Kris Jenner

Kylie Jenner gave birth to her son in February, but before giving birth, she was pregnant and filming The Kardashians.

On a recent episode of the new KarJenner series, Kylie conveyed a desire to do ‘normal’ things with her momager, Kris Jenner.

Kylie said, “I just want to do normal things with you… I just think when I’m pregnant, I just want to feel really normal.”

Kris revealed that she stopped going grocery shopping because other shoppers were sneaking photos. Still, Kris went along with her daughter’s wishes and accompanied Kylie as the two engaged in regular activities, such as grocery shopping and going to the gas station. They picked up a bottle of Kendall Jenner’s 818 tequila at the grocery store before loading up the car with their purchases.

The two also got a car wash, which Kris called the best $12 she had ever spent. Kris also pumped gas and said it was just like riding a bike.

The Kardashians airs every Thursday on Hulu.