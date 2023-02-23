Kylie Jenner looked like a top model in her latest photoshoot. The reality star is Vanity Fair Italia’s March cover girl and seems to be coming for Kendall Jenner’s spot as the model of the family.

The mom of two posed in a beautiful black and white photo. She wore a vinyl bralette featuring thick straps and a pointed bust.

Over her was draped a black fur coat that was twice her size. She paired it with matching high-waist underwear that showed off her toned legs.

To accessorize the outfit, Kylie went for an editorial look and wore a mesh ski mask with semi-circle cutouts.

Her makeup was simple, sporting thick eyebrows and neutral lipstick for a natural look.

The photoshoot was styled by Luigi and Iango, a styling duo that has previously worked with Madonna, Penelope Cruz, and Lila Moss.

Kylie Jenner shares the key to her amazing skin

In most of her photos and videos, it’s clear to fans how amazing Kylie’s skin is. The cosmetic mogul decided to take a special interest in skincare in 2020 and launched Kylie Skin, a sister company to Kylie Cosmetics.

When talking to Glamour UK, she admitted that, like most people, she too has bad skin days where her skin flares up. However, when creating the line to launch Kylie skin, she made a product that worked perfectly for her.

She told the publication, “My new Clarifying Collection has been so helpful for stressed skin. My Clear Correction Complexion Stick is literally a miracle worker. It’s a gel serum solution that’s packed with ingredients like witch hazel, salicylic acid, and tea tree oil that target any unwanted surprises. I always have it in my bag.”

The social media star would then go on to admit that having healthy skin helped boost her confidence.

Kylie Jenner stuns with a killer slit

During the Vanity Fair photoshoot, Kylie Jenner decided to take a risk with a daring dress. The top of the gown featured a high turtleneck with feathers attached and a backless detail.

The outfit was sinched with a string to show off her tiny waist and had a high slit that went up her thigh.

The raven-haired beauty pulled her hair back into a messy ponytail. Her makeup looked clean and simple sporting neutral eyeshadow and nude lipstick to keep the focus on the captivating dress.