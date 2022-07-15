Kylie Jenner gives 360 view of her famous curves just 5 months after giving birth 

Kylie Jenner flaunts her curves and weight loss. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Kylie Jenner is quite literally feeling herself in a new video that offers a 360-degree view of her post-baby body.

While her sister Kendall Jenner was posting bikini photos from Hawaii, Kylie shared her own footage from her Calabasas home.

Kylie took to TikTok, where she and her daughter Stormi have been posting up a storm.

Kylie’s daughter wasn’t present in the short video, however, it was all about Kylie’s weight loss.

Kylie gave birth to a son in February and revealed she had lost 40 of the 60 pounds she gained during the pregnancy. Her weight loss was visible in the playful video posted on social media.

Kylie wore a skintight, dark dress that touched the ground and hugged her curves. The gown was sleeveless offering a view of her toned arms.

Kylie Jenner flaunts curves in new TikTok

Kylie Jenner’s latest TikTok featured a series of poses and special effects.

She posed for the camera as Cumbia Buena by Grupo La Cumbia, an upbeat Spanish-language song, played in the background.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The clip featured special effects so that it looked like Kylie was filming her reflection in the water. Kylie went extension-free with her short, dark locks pushed off to the side.

The music began and Kylie lifted her arms before turning the the side. She flaunted her curves from a side angle before she offered a rear view. She felt herself, placing her hands on the small of her back.

Kylie Jenner has been promoting The Kardashians Season 2

Kylie Jenner has been especially active on social media this week and revealed that she was shooting promotional content for The Kardashians Season 2.

On Monday, the trailer for Season 2 of The Kardashians was released, and it looked juicy. Kylie played a major role in the new season as she gave birth to Kris Jenner’s 11th grandchild.

The trailer featured a heavily-pregnant Kylie when she was still expecting her second child with Travis Scott. During another scene, Kylie, no longer pregnant, exclaimed she had not gone out in nearly one year. As a result, she was itching to let her hair down and enjoy a night on the town.

Besides Kylie’s pregnancy, a lot has happened since the Season 1 finale of The Kardashians aired last month. As reported by Monsters and Critics, Khloe Kardashian is expecting a son via a surrogate with NBA player Tristan Thompson. Khloe’s love life, Kourtney Kardashian’s Italian wedding, Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend Pete Davidson, and Kendall Jenner’s modeling career, are all storylines for Season 2 of The Kardashians.

The Kardashians Season 1 is streaming on Hulu. The Kardashians Season 2 premieres this September on Hulu.