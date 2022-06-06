Kylie Jenner frees the nipple in graphic bikini

Kylie Jenner close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Kylie Jenner is channeling the “show it, but don’t show it” trend. The billionaire mogul has been making June headlines for slipping into a skintight metallic swimsuit as she enjoys a desert lake vacation, but she upped the ante even more in her Monday Instagram share.

Freeing the nipple, per her own words, the Hulu star posed for a brazen and feminine-strong bikini photo celebrating the female form, and it was a chesty affair as she donned swimwear from iconic French designer Jean Paul Gaultier.

Kylie Jenner quite literally frees the nipple in bikini

Posing for a close-up, Kylie showcased her famous curves in The Naked Bikini Top, one forming half of the Naked bikini set – together, the pieces retail for $325.

Flipping her hair as she angled her face away from the camera while in shades, the Kylie Skin CEO let the bikini, boasting nipples and a flesh tone, take center stage, with a swipe right showing a similar shot as she sizzled in the sun.

“Free the nipple,” Kylie captioned the photos.

Over 4 million likes were left in just two hours.

Jean Paul Gaultier, known for perfume containers shaped in the naked female form, has long been a Kardashian favorite, with fans often wondering if sister Kim Kardashian took JPG inspiration for her KKW Beauty fragrances. The label is also shooting up 2022 trends – just last weekend, singer Olivia Rodrigo donned the brand for the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kylie, meanwhile, is keeping busy as she juggles her multiple businesses, which now include Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skin, Kylie Swim, and Kylie Baby. The latter launched in fall 2021, with Kylie revealing that daughter Stormi inspired her to develop the brand.

Kylie Jenner knows good business amid motherhood

“As a new mom, I was curious and conscious about the products that would work best for my daughter’s hair and skin. That’s how I came up with the idea to launch a baby line with clean formulas that were gentle enough and would work for all skin and hair types without compromising quality,” Jenner told Elle.

“Watching Stormi experience everything for the first time has been the best part of these last few years,” Kylie added. The star has since welcomed a son. She and baby daddy Travis Scott initially named their second child Wolf, but have since revealed back-tracking and picking another name, not yet disclosed.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.