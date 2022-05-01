Kylie Jenner flaunts 40-pound weight loss in spandex workout after baby

Kylie Jenner close up. Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner is showing off the 40 pounds she’s dropped since welcoming her second child, also offering an insight into how she’s achieved it. The 24-year-old makeup mogul is currently in the news for revealing that she gained 60 pounds while expecting baby number 2, although she has shed most of it.

Kylie updated her Instagram stories over the weekend with gym footage, here showing her trim waist and how she’s been burning her calories.

Kylie Jenner shows 40-pound weight loss after baby

Jenner’s video showed her in selfie mode and did not feature her face. The billionaire instead focused on her figure, here walking on a treadmill.

The footage showed the new Hulu star getting in her steps while in a skintight spandex sports bra in khaki, plus a black pair of leggings. The Kylie Skin founder also appeared to be wearing a waist trainer, something she’s known for influencing.

The Kylie Baby founder’s video comes in the wake of her weight gain reveal. “Gained 60lbs during this pregnancy,” she told her followers this weekend, then claiming that she’s “down” 40 pounds and that her secret is a combination of “trying to be healthy and patient.”

Kylie also confirmed she’s a fan of both walking and Pilates – the latter is also adored by stars including Hailey Bieber and Kylie’s half-sister Kourtney Kardashian.

Kylie welcomed her second child earlier this year and with Astroworld rapper beau Travis Scott. The on-off couple is already parents to 2018-born daughter Stormi Webster. While Kylie has confirmed the sex of her child – it’s a boy – she’s caused confusion over the name, initially stating her baby is called Wolf.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kylie Jenner changes her baby’s name

“FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore, we just really didn’t feel like it was him,” she later told fans, adding: “Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.” The baby’s actual name has not yet been revealed.

Kylie had, in 2020, revealed she wants a total of seven children, telling Harper’s Bazaar: “My friends all pressure me about it. They love Stormi. I definitely feel pressure to give her a sibling, but there’s no plan.” She added: “I want seven kids down the line, but not right now.” Elsewhere, Kylie continues to make headlines for promoting her brands, now including Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skin, Kylie Baby, plus the newly launched Kylie Swim.