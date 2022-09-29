Kylie Jenner dazzles in plunging velvet dress

Kylie Jenner is gorgeous in blue velvet on the streets of Paris for Schiaparelli. Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner served fans another fashion win on the streets of Paris, where she attended Paris Fashion Week.

Yesterday, Kylie rocked a white crochet dress with a plunging neckline and material perfectly crafted to hug her curves.

Today, Kylie opted for another plunging neckline, which she wore this time at the Schiaparelli show.

The reality TV star had her glam team with her, including longtime makeup artist and friend Ariel Tejada, who keeps Kylie looking good at all times.

Kylie was feeling blue in the velvet dress, which she paired with a black choker necklace.

Kylie’s dangerously low neckline allowed her statement necklace to take center stage. A stylish black pendant in the shape of a human heart fell from the black choker.

Kylie Jenner stuns in curve-hugging blue dress for Schiaparelli

Kylie’s electric blue velvet dress perfectly hugged her curves and fell to the floor in an elegant fashion. She paired the blue dress with black heels, making the dress the star of the show.

She also shared a montage of her blue dress look on TikTok with Beyonce’s PURE HONEY in the background.

Kylie went into selfie mode as she recorded her reflection in a mirror at her Parisian hotel. Kylie’s long acrylics featured a neutral tone.

Kylie carried a small black bag with gold embellishments.

The mother of two featured a bold lip and winged eyeliner. She paired the beat with an elegant up do featuring perfectly primed curls. The hairstyle made way for Kylie’s gilded pewter studs featuring hand-painted enamel. The gold earrings, in the shape of teeth, kept to the Schiaparelli trend of using human body parts for fashion.

Kylie closed the clip as she posed in front of towering black doors featuring gold painting.

Keeping up with the Kardashian-Jenner family

Kylie is certainly having a moment in Paris as she serves looks with no end. Kylie’s fashion moments come following Kim Kardashian’s headline domination, thanks to her collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana at Milan Fashion Week. Kim is also releasing a home goods line with the Italian brand, featuring concrete items.

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian is celebrating the launch of Lemme, her new supplements line. Elsewhere, Kendall Jenner is dropping more photos from a recent cover shoot for Pop magazine.

Finally, Khloe Kardashian was on hand to support big sister Kim’s designer efforts and got close to an Italian hunk. Now it appears she is back on mommy duty as the mother to a son, recently born via surrogate.

The Kardashians Season 2 airs Thursdays on Hulu.